With player ratings starting to appear and many preparing to dive into an overhauled Career Mode, we've got everything there is to know about FC 25 early access and how to play as soon as possible.

When does FC 25 early access start?

EA Sports FC 25 early access begins on 20th September 2024.

Early Access acts as the perfect opportunity for players to get ahead of the game and begin earning coins in Ultimate Team to build the strongest squad imaginable ahead of the first weekend of FUT Champions action.

It's also a great way for football fans to see what else EA Sports has in store. For the first time, the game features the option to commit professional fouls, which is bound to cause tension in online matches.

How to get FC 25 early access

There are two ways players can access FC 25 early but both of them involve spending some money.

The first way is to pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FC 25 which costs £99.99. The high cost does come with a number of bonuses and the ability to play a week before the standard edition of the game launches.

The cheaper option involves buying an EA Play membership. The basic tier costs a reasonable £5.99 per month and offers access to FC 25 on 20th September 2024.

But, there's a catch. Rather than having unlimited access, players will only have a 10-hour trial without having to fork out for the game. For those who decide to buy the game once the trial has ended, all their progression will carry over.

An EA Play Pro membership costs £16.99 per month and grants unlimited access to FC 25 ahead of launch which is the equivalent of buying the Ultimate Edition.

