FC 25’s release date is not too far in the distance now, as it's set to launch on 27th September 2024.

EA has promised a raft of new features for the game across many of its most popular modes, including Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs, while women’s teams are also included in Career Mode now for the first time.

But if you want a leg up on the competition, then the Ultimate Edition is the best way to ensure you’re fully prepared for the new season.

More like this

Read on to find out when it will be released and what we can expect from it.

Purchasing the Ultimate Edition of FC 25 will get you up to seven days of early access, which means you’ll be able to play the game from Friday 20th September 2024. A release time has not yet been confirmed by EA.

If you are planning on buying the standard edition of the game, you’ll have to wait a little longer, as that will not be available until Friday 27th September 2024.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What’s included in the FC 25 Ultimate Edition?

FC 25’s Ultimate Edition is packed with extras that make spending a little more on it worthwhile if you’re an avid player of the game.

Below, we’ve listed out all of the bonuses you get with this version of the game.

Up to seven days early access from 20th September 2024.

A player loan item for Ultimate Team.

An Ambassador loan item.

A player evolution slot for Ultimate Team.

4,600 FC Points. 3,850 if you purchase the Switch version.

Early access Rush rewards.

Clubs PlayStyles slot.

250,000 Clubs coins.

Player Career personality points.

Three Icons in Player Career mode.

Five-star Coach in Manager Career mode.

Five-star Youth Scout in Manager Career mode.

Can I pre-order the FC 25 Ultimate Edition?

FC 25 Ultimate Edition is available for pre-order now and it will cost £99.99. You can do this by visiting the game’s official website, or the digital storefront of your choosing depending on whether you play on Xbox or PlayStation.

Unfortunately, the Ultimate Edition is a digital download only, so collectors of physical media might be disappointed, but it can be purchased from the likes of Amazon and CD Keys.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.