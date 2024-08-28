Before the FC 25 cycle kicks off, the Pre-Season promo in FC 24 is under way - and there are a wealth of rewards players can earn to use after the FC 25 servers are switched on.

But how exactly do players earn FC 25 rewards in FC 24? Continue reading for everything there is to know about earning them.

How to get FC 24 carryover rewards and prepare for FC 25

Before we take a closer look at the full list of objectives on offer in FC 24, not all of them are available in Ultimate Team.

If there's a task on the list that doesn't appear in-game, there's a high chance it will appear in the coming days.

Without further ado, here's the full list of FC 24 carryover rewards players can transfer over to FC 25:

Finish the Season 9 ladder - 84+ x5 Player Pack

Finish For The Club Objective 1 - 80+ x10 Players Pack and five-match Base Hero Loan card

Finish For The Club Objective 2 - 82+ x10 Players Pack and five-match Base Hero Loan card

Finish Pre-Season Crafting Objective - 82+ x5 Player Pack

Finish the Road to FC 25 Evolution - 81+ x7 Players Pack

Completing these tasks shouldn't take too much effort, and with FC 25 launching on 27th September 2024, there's plenty of time for players to get their hands on some useful player packs and temporary use of the brand new Ultimate Team Heroes.

How to claim FC 24 carryover rewards in FC 25

Want to claim the rewards as soon as FC 25 is released? It's bad news.

The carryover rewards earned in FC 24 won't be available straight away. Instead, players who have completed the objectives will have to wait until 10th October 2024 to claim them.

To claim the rewards, log into FC 25 before 10th November 2024 or the rewards will be gone for good.

