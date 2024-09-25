Why aren't Inter and AC Milan in FC 25? Absence explained
Huge miss for EA.
Inter and AC Milan are two of the most historic clubs in Italian and world football, yet they’re not officially present in FC 25, and we’re here to explain why they’re both missing.
Both sides have plenty of outstanding players, ranging from Theo Hernández to Nicolò Barella, but if you’re searching for the teams in the game, it may not be immediately apparent where to find them.
This isn’t unusual in FC, with Napoli and Juventus also missing in previous years.
Still, this year, it’s the current favourite to win the Scudetto and the most successful Italian team in European competition who are absent. Read on to find out why.
Are Inter and AC Milan in FC 25?
When scrolling through Serie A teams, it’s noticeable that two of the most prominent Italian clubs are missing, as well as Atalanta and Lazio, who are also not officially in the game.
The good news is, they are there, but only sort of. The teams go by different names, use fake kits, and have fake stadiums. So, if you do want to use these sides, they go by:
- Inter: Lombardia FC
- AC Milan: Milano FC
- Atalanta: Bergamo Calcio
- Lazio: Latium
It’s a shame for various reasons, but mainly, it just takes away from the realism of the experience - and also means that the San Siro, one of the most storied stadiums, is missing entirely.
It has little impact on Ultimate Team, but it’s hard not to notice in Kick-Off and Career Mode when four of the league's teams have fake names.
Why are Inter and AC Milan not officially in FC 25?
The sides missing have signed exclusivity deals with Konami, so they appear in eFootball, but won’t be present in FC 25.
The rights in Italian football work slightly differently, so they can appear exclusively in one.
Fortunately, the players are not included in this, so if you prefer using Real Face players, these are still available. The deal with Konami is described as "multi-year", with no mention of when it might end.
Konami's eFootball game, if you're not familiar, is a free-to-play football game. It rose from the ashes of the franchise formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer.
