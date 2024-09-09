So for anybody looking to get a jump start on their team, this is a great way to do so – and best of all, it's completely free to use.

With that, we've rounded up all the details you need to know about the FC 25 web and companion app, including when we think they'll be available to use. Hopefully not too long now.

EA

The EA Sports FC 25 web and companion app have historically launched before the video game's release. So, that would mean they will arrive sometime before 27 September 2024.

Looking at last year's dates, we can see that both were released about a week before the launch of the standard edition and only a day or so before the Ultimate Edition debuted. The EA FC 24 web app was released on 20th September 2023, while the EA FC 24 companion app was released on 21st September.

Taking this into consideration and the fact that both FC 24 and FC 25 will go live on a Friday, we can assume that the companion and web app will arrive sometime around the 18th to 20th of September 2024. Once official details are confirmed, we'll make sure to update you.

How can you get the FC 25 Web App and Companion App? What we know so far

FC 25. EA

While no official details have been confirmed yet, we believe you will be able to access the EA FC 225 Web App via a PC, Mac or mobile – if last year's website is anything to go by. Once up and running, the details should be located on the EA Sports FC website, so make sure to keep an eye out there.

On the other hand, the companion app should be accessible on mobile devices. Specifically, we expect it to be available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

In the past, both the web app and companion app have offered the same functionality. This is expected to be the same.

What do the FC 25 Web App and Companion App do?

FC 25. EA Sports

Essentially, the FC 25 web app and companion app lets you access your club in Ultimate Team before the game is released. Players can then buy, sell and manage their teams in time for the football simulator's launch.

Again, nothing has been confirmed by EA yet but we do expect a similar level of applications to crossover to the newest iteration. The likes of Squad Builder, challenges and weekly competitions featured in the past.

Those who have used the app in the past 12 months will likely be able to update it from EA FC 24 to EA FC 25, too.

Once EA has unveiled the full details, we'll update this piece in due time.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

