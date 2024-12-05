The game boasts a massive cast of 33 playable characters, each with a unique design, with some being the fan favourites we’ve come to expect but also some more niche picks like the irresistibly cute Jeff the Shark.

If you’ve been wondering what platforms the latest Marvel game is coming to, we’ve got you covered, so keep reading below to find out.

Will Marvel Rivals be on PS4?

Unfortunately, anyone who hasn’t upgraded to current-gen consoles will miss out on Marvel Rivals, as it won’t be coming to PS4.

If you’re interested in playing the game on PlayStation, you’ll need a PS5.

There’s no news so far on whether or not it may be coming down the line later, but considering there’s been no word on this, it seems unlikely.

Which consoles can play Marvel Rivals?

If you’re excited for the game to drop, here’s where the game is playable:

PS5

Xbox Series X|S

PC

This means that the previous generations of consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, have been left behind. Hopefully, it may arrive on these, but we’ll have to wait and see. If you’re playing on PC, then you can access the game via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

When it comes to Nintendo, it wouldn’t be surprising if the game arrives on the heavily rumoured Switch 2, which is speculated to drop next year.

