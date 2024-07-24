Though the beta is here, the question remains when we’ll see a full Marvel Rivals release date.

Whenever it may be, at least we’e getting a we taste of what to expect now – if you manage to get a code that is.

So that you have the best chance of doing so, keep reading and we’ll reveal all! Just be sure to have twitchy reflexes to get on Twitch at the right time.

Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops explained: What you need to do

Key art for Marvel Rivals. NetEase / Marvel Games

To earn Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops, you need to watch a Twitch stream in the Marvel Rivals category, enable Twitch Drops and watch for at least one hour before receiving a drop.

The drop will be a Marvel Rivals closed beta key that you can use on Steam, Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5.

The codes are limited in number so you will need to get in there first to ensure you snag one.

If you do miss out, you can fortunately try again the next day. Find out exactly when in the next section.

Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops times

Marvel Rivals. NetEase, Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops will start at 1AM BST 25th July and run until 1AM BST 28th July.

The Twitch Drops reset at 1AM BST, which isn’t exactly ideal for us in the UK or Europe, but you can set the Twitch stream up before you go to bed and set an alarm for when 60 minutes have passed, if you’re desperate to get in.

There’s not a whole lot of time to try and get a code, though, so you may otherwise have to rely on different methods of gaining entry to the Marvel Rivals closed beta test. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered for that.

