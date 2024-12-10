Marvel Rivals codes: Full list and how to redeem them
More codes means more free stuff!
Want more out of Marvel Rivals without having to spend anything extra on the game? You’re in luck. You can redeem codes in-game to unlock nifty rewards.
As of December 2024, there is just the one code to tell you about, but it’s definitely worth knowing and inputting – you don’t want to miss out on a free Iron Man costume, do you?
We imagine developer NetEase Games will release more codes as time goes by, so we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as new codes are confirmed.
Before we dive into the Iron Man: Armor Model 24 code, you may want to know more about the game’s crossplay options. Here’s its team-ups feature explained, too.
Now, back to the matter at hand: Here’s the full list of Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them.
How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes
To redeem codes in Marvel Rivals, you need to head into the options menu, select 'Bundle Code' and then enter the code you want to redeem.
You’ll find the options menu on the main page of the game by pressing pause on your controller, 'Esc' on your keyboard or by clicking on the cog icon in the top right of the screen.
Simply enter your code in the Bundle Code screen, hit the 'Use' button, and you’ll redeem it.
Redeem your reward and you’ll be shown a preview of it before the game asks if you would like to instantly equip it or not (for new cosmetic items such as costumes, anyway).
Codes shouldn’t be case-sensitive, meaning you can enter them in all caps or without using capital letters. The code we tried works like that, anyway.
Now you know how to redeem the codes, you need to know which codes are available for redemption.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Marvel Rivals codes
As of December 2024, the full list of codes in Marvel Rivals contains just the one code. Use it to unlock the Iron Man: Armor Model 42 costume for free!
Here is the full list of Marvel Rivals codes as of December 2024:
- NWARH4K3XQY | Unlocks the Iron Man: Armor Model 42 costume for free | Valid until 5th March 2025
What are you still doing here? Redeem that Iron Man: Armor Model 42 code already and claim that free costume!
Again, this is the only code currently available in Marvel Rivals. We’ll update this page if/when more are confirmed by NetEase Games.
Read more on Marvel:
- Marvel Games boss talks multiverse, MCU and more: "We're cutting loose"
- Anthony Mackie on Twisted Metal: "The Marvel thing is completely different"
- The Stan Lee wisdom that inspired Marvel's Future Revolution mobile game
- Avengers game Hawkeye actor Giacomo Gianniotti on dogs, dystopia and "difficult" Hulk fight
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).