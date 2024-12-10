We imagine developer NetEase Games will release more codes as time goes by, so we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as new codes are confirmed.

Now, back to the matter at hand: Here’s the full list of Marvel Rivals codes and how to redeem them.

How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes

Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel/Radio Times

To redeem codes in Marvel Rivals, you need to head into the options menu, select 'Bundle Code' and then enter the code you want to redeem.

You’ll find the options menu on the main page of the game by pressing pause on your controller, 'Esc' on your keyboard or by clicking on the cog icon in the top right of the screen.

Simply enter your code in the Bundle Code screen, hit the 'Use' button, and you’ll redeem it.

Redeem your reward and you’ll be shown a preview of it before the game asks if you would like to instantly equip it or not (for new cosmetic items such as costumes, anyway).

Codes shouldn’t be case-sensitive, meaning you can enter them in all caps or without using capital letters. The code we tried works like that, anyway.

Now you know how to redeem the codes, you need to know which codes are available for redemption.

Full list of Marvel Rivals codes

As of December 2024, the full list of codes in Marvel Rivals contains just the one code. Use it to unlock the Iron Man: Armor Model 42 costume for free!

Here is the full list of Marvel Rivals codes as of December 2024:

NWARH4K3XQY | Unlocks the Iron Man: Armor Model 42 costume for free | Valid until 5th March 2025

What are you still doing here? Redeem that Iron Man: Armor Model 42 code already and claim that free costume!

Again, this is the only code currently available in Marvel Rivals. We’ll update this page if/when more are confirmed by NetEase Games.

