A Switch version would undoubtedly do gangbusters for developer NetEase Games, so why isn’t there one?

Well, the game’s director has given a firm answer on the subject of a Switch/mobile port of Marvel Rivals.

You probably won’t like the answer.

Read on to find out whether Marvel Rivals will come to Switch or not and to discover what the game’s director has said about a handheld port.

Will Marvel Rivals come to Switch? Director gives a firm answer

Marvel Rivals will not be coming to Nintendo Switch, the director of the game has revealed.

In an interview with Pocket Tactics, the game’s director – Thaddeus Sasser – was asked whether or not there were any plans to bring the game to Switch or mobile platforms in the future.

Sasser’s response was firm enough, "There are no discussions," regarding porting the game to Switch or mobile devices.

While that’s obviously a shame for anyone waiting for a Switch port of the game to play, the move is understandable.

Marvel Rivals is built on Unreal Engine 5, and getting it to run on the Switch would likely prove to be a technical nightmare.

We highly doubt we’ll ever see the game get released on Nintendo’s handheld/home console hybrid.

Read more on Marvel:

The upcoming Switch successor, though, is another thing entirely. If rumours are to be believed, Nintendo’s Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) will be more powerful than the Switch, and will potentially able to run games such as Marvel Rivals far more easily.

Time will tell on this front, but for now, you can almost guarantee that Marvel Rivals will never end up on the Nintendo Switch.

Marvel Rivals is available to play for free on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).

Read more on Marvel Rivals:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.