Marvel Rivals on Switch? Director comments on your handheld hopes
Will we be able to play Marvel Rivals on the go?
Marvel Rivals is taking the world by storm, with the free-to-play Overwatch-style online multiplayer game passing 20 million downloads in under two weeks of its initial release.
Surprisingly, none of those 20 million players are on Nintendo Switch, as the game is not available to play on the hybrid console.
A Switch version would undoubtedly do gangbusters for developer NetEase Games, so why isn’t there one?
Well, the game’s director has given a firm answer on the subject of a Switch/mobile port of Marvel Rivals.
You probably won’t like the answer.
Read on to find out whether Marvel Rivals will come to Switch or not and to discover what the game’s director has said about a handheld port.
Will Marvel Rivals come to Switch? Director gives a firm answer
Marvel Rivals will not be coming to Nintendo Switch, the director of the game has revealed.
In an interview with Pocket Tactics, the game’s director – Thaddeus Sasser – was asked whether or not there were any plans to bring the game to Switch or mobile platforms in the future.
Sasser’s response was firm enough, "There are no discussions," regarding porting the game to Switch or mobile devices.
While that’s obviously a shame for anyone waiting for a Switch port of the game to play, the move is understandable.
Marvel Rivals is built on Unreal Engine 5, and getting it to run on the Switch would likely prove to be a technical nightmare.
We highly doubt we’ll ever see the game get released on Nintendo’s handheld/home console hybrid.
Read more on Marvel:
- Marvel Games boss talks multiverse, MCU and more: "We're cutting loose"
- Anthony Mackie on Twisted Metal: "The Marvel thing is completely different"
- The Stan Lee wisdom that inspired Marvel's Future Revolution mobile game
- Avengers game Hawkeye actor Giacomo Gianniotti on dogs, dystopia and "difficult" Hulk fight
The upcoming Switch successor, though, is another thing entirely. If rumours are to be believed, Nintendo’s Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) will be more powerful than the Switch, and will potentially able to run games such as Marvel Rivals far more easily.
Time will tell on this front, but for now, you can almost guarantee that Marvel Rivals will never end up on the Nintendo Switch.
Marvel Rivals is available to play for free on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).
Read more on Marvel Rivals:
- Marvel Rivals codes - full list and how to redeem
- Is Marvel Rivals free? - what you can pay for
- Marvel Rivals characters - full list of playable heroes and villains
- Marvel Rivals crossplay - is it cross-platform?
- Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops - how to claim
- Marvel Rivals team-ups explained - all combinations
- Will Marvel Rivals be on PS4? - platforms explained
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).