With the online competitive games market already heavily saturated by the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch and such, having additional features like crossplay can go a long way to deciding whether a game survives or shuts up shop early.

Even then, that doesn't always make a difference – take Sony's Concord, for instance.

Thankfully, Marvel Rivals seems to have a lot more going for it going into release. But is one of those things crossplay or cross-progression? Let's try to simplify the confusion and address what's happening with comments from developer NetEase.

Is Marvel Rivals crossplay?

Marvel Rivals. Sony, NetEase Games, Marvel

Yes, Marvel Rivals is crossplay across PlayStation, Xbox and PC. That said, its crossplay compatibility differs depending on the game mode you are playing.

Essentially, crossplay is available across casual modes – think Quick Match and Custom Games – whereas playing in Competitive Mode will limit you to the platform you're on. So PC players can only play with those on PC and so forth.

Marvel Rivals executive producer Danny Koo confirmed that crossplay will play a part during an interview with Wccftech in June 2024, stating: "Yes, and we'll be crossplay in beta as well."

This came to fruition with crossplay featuring in the beta and now set to be included in the full release.

Does Marvel Rivals have cross-progression?

Marvel Rivals. NetEase

Marvel Rivals will not have cross-progression on launch. It is, however, expected to be implemented at some point in the future, with the developers well aware that fans have requested the feature.

During the same Wccftech interview, Koo addressed cross-progression: "As you can imagine, that's extremely complicated to pull off, so we're still looking into it. We've heard that the audience has already suggested this several times, so we're looking into it."

Marvel Rivals is scheduled to launch on 6th December 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

