We're here to answer precisely that.

Most free-to-play games are filled with things to buy, including battle passes, new characters and more.

There are microtransactions in this game, including its own premium currency – an industry standard across many games, free-to-play or not.

With that in mind, read on to find out if Marvel Rivals is free or not and what you can pay for in the online game.

Is Marvel Rivals free?

Yes, Marvel Rivals is free to play.

To play Marvel Rivals for free, simply head to the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam or Epic Games Store and search for the game. Once you’ve found the game on the platform of your choice, click to download/install.

Once the game is installed, you can play it for free.

You can happily play the game without spending a penny, but there are some things you can buy with your hard-earned cash.

What can you pay for in Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel/Radio Times

You can pay for the Luxury Battlepass, premium currency Lattice and character cosmetic items including new skins with your own money in Marvel Rivals.

None of what you can buy is gameplay-changing, it is all merely cosmetic.

The Luxury Battlepass, which you can see in the image above, costs 490 Lattice. Unlock the Luxury Battlepass and you’ll have access to more rewards including character costumes and Units.

Units are the second currency in Marvel Rivals. You can spend Units on character costumes and other new items. You will unlock some Units by completing missions, challenges and seasonal event missions. You’ll earn more by buying the Luxury Battlepass, of course.

Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel/Radio Times

If you can’t wait to earn enough Units and there’s a skin you desperately want, you can buy Units with Lattice.

You can purchase Lattice with real money in packs of 100 (89p), 500 (£4.39), 1,000 (£8.49), 2,180 (£16.99), 5,680 (£42.99) and 11,680 (£84.99). Pricing will vary between regions.

That’s all there is to know about what you can pay for in Marvel Rivals. Now, it’s up to you whether you want to or not.

