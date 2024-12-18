We’ll give you a hint: There are a lot of people playing the game.

Hopefully, you’re one of the many making use of its codes to unlock new skins for its characters.

Keep reading to find out what the Marvel Rivals player count is and to discover how many people are playing the free game.

Marvel Rivals player count – How many people are playing?

As of writing, the 24-hour peak of Marvel Rivals players on Steam was 402,173. Those are impressive enough numbers considering its all-time peak was 418,832 players.

These numbers suggest the game is holding the interest of its players following its initial launch.

Remember, too, these numbers are just those playing on Steam – it’s also available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store, where even more will be online.

NetEase Games will be hoping that it can get even more players online with in-game events such as the Winter Celebration.

Marvel Rivals sales numbers – How many people have downloaded the game?

NetEase Games has confirmed that Marvel Rivals has been downloaded by 20 million people!

That’s an impressive number considering (as of the announcement) the game had only been out for 11 days.

To celebrate the huge milestone, NetEase Games is giving everyone a free gift: The 20 Million Rivals Spray.

You can see the Spray in the official Marvel Rivals X (formerly known as Twitter) post below:

As you can see in the post above, to claim the 20 Million Rivals Spray, all you need to do is log in to Marvel Rivals between 20th December 2024 to 10th January 2025. Everyone can claim the free gift simply by logging in.

You might be asking why there are so many players in Marvel Rivals. The answer is simple enough: It’s free to play and from Marvel.

While not every free-to-play game manages to earn overnight success and build a big player base after a week, Marvel Rivals has managed both those things. People like Marvel, we guess.

