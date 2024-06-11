Marvel Rivals is an upcoming 6v6 team-based shooter that takes place across a variety of different worlds, including a futuristic Tokyo and Yggsgard, the Kingdom of Gods, after Doctor Doom clashes with his 2099 counterpart, causing multiple unvierses to become entangled.

Marvel’s deep roster looks set to be fully capitalised upon by the game, with characters such as the Hulk, Adam Warlock, Venom and Hela all being playable.

The game entered a closed alpha period for 10 days in May on PC platform Steam, but a recent announcement has revealed it will endure a round of closed beta testing on PlayStation in July.

But how much longer do we have to wait to get our hands on the game? Read on for our speculation.

A release date for Marvel Rivals is yet to be confirmed. However, if we were to speculate, we would guess that the game will be released in early 2025.

The game will be free to play and, as mentioned above, is due to enter a round of closed beta testing in July on the PlayStation 5.

If this is successful, then there is a chance we may see an open beta period towards the end of 2024 before launching next year.

Details remain scarce at the moment, but after some speculation, we do know the game is definitely planned to release on consoles including PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with owners of the former even being able to obtain an exclusive Scarlet Spider costume for Spider-Man.

We’ve also had a fair amount of gameplay footage revealed. It looks set to be a wacky action shooter with a stunning cartoon aesthetic, perfect for fans of the comic books.

A full console reveal trailer is below, which shows off characters such as The Punisher and Storm.

