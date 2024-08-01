That opens the door for loads of players to get into the Marvel Rivals closed beta using Twitch Drops and play as all the characters, trying out the various team-ups between them.

Whether you’re at 1080p or 4K, the Marvel Rivals voice cast will sound just as good. At the end of the day, it’s your skills that matter most.

While Thor and Jeff the Land Shark will look their best at higher resolutions, as long as you’ve got enough frames, you’ll probably be too distracted by how cute Jeff is anyway.

More like this

But with the closed beta soon coming to an end, we must look ahead to the Marvel Rivals release date. Hopefully, it won’t see the requirements getting bumped up.

On that note, let’s check out where they currently stand!

Which PC platforms can play Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store.

As it is an online-only game, don’t expect it to appear on GOG Galaxy or the like, as they require games to have no forms of DRM to be hosted on their service.

Despite the Steam Deck being able to hold a 30FPS target, as shown in a YouTube video from Deck Wizard, this was achieved by installing Windows 11 on the Deck. As such, don’t expect Marvel Rivals to run on the Steam Deck.

This is due to many developers not enabling anti-cheat for the Linux operating system.

If this were to ever change, we will update you as soon as we have more information.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Marvel Rivals system requirements: Minimum specs

Below are the minimum system requirements for Marvel Rivals:

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

– Windows 10 64-bit Processor – Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

– Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Memory – 12GB RAM

– 12GB RAM Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

– NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580 DirectX – Version 12

– Version 12 Network – Broadband internet connection

– Broadband internet connection Storage – 70GB available space

All things considered, these are very lowly specs given that Marvel Rivals uses Unreal Engine 5. These components are of a seven to eight-year vintage.

Given Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play esports title, though, it makes sense that NetEase would want to keep the floor as low as possible so more players can join in on the fun.

Marvel Rivals system requirements: Recommended specs

Below are what NetEase reckon to be the recommended system requirements for Marvel Rivals:

OS – Windows 10 64-bit

– Windows 10 64-bit Processor – Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

– Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory – 16GB RAM

– 16GB RAM Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) or AMD RX 5700 XT

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) or AMD RX 5700 XT DirectX – Version 12

– Version 12 Network – Broadband internet connection

– Broadband internet connection Storage – 70GB available space

These specs are broadly comparable to the hardware found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so it makes sense to see such a similarly configured PC being recommended.

Though it’s not outright stated, one can assume this will be to achieve a 60FPS target at a resolution of 1080p, still the most popular for PC gaming.

Read more on Marvel:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.