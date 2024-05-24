This product first emerged from Valve in 2022, loaded up with all the games and functions of the Steam cloud gaming service. Before long, they followed up with the Steam Deck OLED, which is now available in three models.

But sadly, like with all games consoles, the Steam Deck isn't cheap, which is where we come in.

Below, you'll find a list of the very best Steam Deck deals, across different models and accessories.

Plus, if you want to browse a few more products before you buy, you'll also find a list of other handheld gaming products like the ASUS ROG Ally and Logitech G Cloud.

What is the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is a handheld device for PC gamers, featuring games from the online platform, Steam.

The device first came out in 2022, shortly followed by an OLED version last December – which RadioTimes.com gave five stars in our 'Is it worth it?' review.

The first editions of the Steam Deck came in 64GB and 512GB LCD but these were discontinued in 2023. Now, you can buy it in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB OLED versions from Steam and a range of other retailers.

Which Steam Deck should I get?

The main point of difference between the Steam Deck models is storage, so all you really need to ask yourselves is: how many games will I want to download?

The handheld comes with either 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options.

Best Steam Deck deals at a glance

Best Steam Deck deals available in the UK 2024

Get the Steam Deck (256GB) from £399.99

Amazon

What’s the deal: One of the major drawbacks of the Steam Deck is that stock is often low, so you've often got to search around the depths of Amazon to find a good price. Right now, the best cost we've found is £399.99, however if that runs out there's also a £419.99 model to look at.

Why we chose it: The Steam Deck has a 1280 x 800 LCD display, which is seven inches in size. It also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 40 hours of battery.

Save £84 on the Steam Deck OLED

Amazon

What’s the deal: Right now, you can find great discounts on the 512GB Steam Deck OLED at Amazon. From its RRP of £479, the cost has been dropped to £394.95. Plus, you can pick up the 1TB version for £679.99.

Why we chose it: There's a reason we gave the Steam Deck OLED five stars. The device is comfortable to hold, fast and has masses of gaming potential. You can even get Xbox Cloud Gaming running on the Deck, which will allow you to access loads of other games.

Shop Steam Deck docking stations

Amazon

What’s the deal: These docking stations are now on sale at Amazon. Whether you want the 6-in-1 or 9-in-1, you'll be able to connect your Steam Deck with HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports.

Why we chose it: We know how much gamers love to invest in their accessories, and this docking station is a great way to connect all your devices into one seamless system.

Protect your handheld with a Steam Deck screen protector

Amazon

What’s the deal: This Steam Deck screen protector is now discounted at Amazon, taking it down to just £7.19.

Why we chose it: Don't spend all that money on a brand-new device only to see it damaged the very next day!

Buy Steam Deck screen protector for £8.99 £7.19 (save £1.80 or 20%) at Amazon

What can I buy instead of a Steam Deck?

MSI Claw A1M Handheld Console (512GB) | £699 £599 (save £100 or 14%)

Currys

The MSI Claw is a handheld that's all about smoothness. Thanks to its Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel XeSS technology, this device ensures fast and immersive gameplay even on AAA titles. Plus, it's got a comfortable ergonomic design and up to 53 hours of battery life.

Buy MSI Claw A1M Handheld Console (512GB) for £699 £599 (save £100 or 14%) at Currys

ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console | £599

Currys

The ASUS ROG Ally is a Windows gaming console that comes with a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen and refresh rate up to 120 Hz. Its Dolby Atmos speakers and Radeon graphics are essential to creating a trouble-free gaming experience.

Buy ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console for £599 at Currys

Logitech G Cloud Handheld Gaming Console | £322

Currys

On the Logitech G Cloud, you can download Xbox Cloud Gaming. NVIDIA GeForce NOW and any other cloud-based gaming platform. The device is light and comfy to hold and also comes with precise joysticks and remappable buttons – so you can make it your own.

Buy Logitech G Cloud Handheld Gaming Console for £322 at Currys

Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console | £699

Currys

The Lenovo Legion's higher price point is made up for by its 16GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 8.8-inch Quad HD touchscreen and 102 FPS when playing. In short, it's fast, smooth and has plenty of storage, guaranteeing you hours of gaming fun.

Buy Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console for £699 at Currys

