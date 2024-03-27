Ong continued: "Since the conceptualisation of the game and throughout our collaboration, our Marvel team has poured our hearts and souls into this project, and we are thrilled to work with the incredible team at NetEase Games".

But what actually is Marvel Rivals? And when can you expect to start playing it? Keep on reading to find out.

What is Marvel Rivals?

Numerous Marvel heroes and villains blast each other with colourful energy beams in this official screenshot from Marvel Rivals. NetEase / Marvel

Basically, Marvel Rivals is a multiplayer game for PC that will have a 6v6 format, meaning that two teams of six players will be duking it out in each match.

This will be a free-to-play game that features heroes and villains from the Marvel universe. You'll have to co-operate with your teammates if you want to overcome your opponents, which should make for some fun match-ups.

We're feeling slight Apex Legends, Overwatch or League of Legends vibes with this one, with the added fun that all of the playable characters are famous faces from the wide roster of Marvel Comics characters.

What do we know about Marvel Rivals gameplay?

Hulk and Iron Man team up in an official screenshot from Marvel Rivals. NetEase / Marvel

Beyond the basic description that it's a 6v6 multiplayer game, one thing we know about Marvel Rivals gameplay is that it will have destructible environments.

The press bumf teases: "From Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099, [players can] use superpowers to alter these environments, reshape the terrain, and craft a strategic advantage on the battlefield."

Another key aspect will be the synergy between your heroes. Two examples were provided ahead of time: "Ride on Groot’s back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man’s armour for massive damage, and so much more!"

Basically, two teams of six characters will be fighting in each match, but different combinations of powers and the varied approaches to each environment should help to keep things fresh.

NetEase has also confirmed that this will be a live-service game, with the company hoping to deliver multiple seasons by the sounds of it.

NetEase said: "Each seasonal drop will introduce new Super Heroes to the battlefield along with challenging and diverse maps! Unlock new content to implement across various gameplay strategies while experiencing thrilling action and endless possibilities in these adventurous team battles!"

Although the full Marvel Rivals release date has not been confirmed, the developers have promised that a 'closed alpha' test will begin in May 2024.

And so, this spring, the first wave of players will be able to try out the game! As far as we know, Marvel Rivals will be exclusive to PC at launch.

We're told, "With the Alpha Test in May, players will have access to more than a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto and Magik."

When we have a firm date for that alpha test, and any betas that follow, not to mention the eventual full release, we'll be sure to update this page every step of the way.

If you want to register your interest in Marvel Rivals and sign up for updates from the developers, you can do just that on the game's official website.

