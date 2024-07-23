How to get into the Marvel Rivals beta: Access codes explained
Can the marvel of this game rival Overwatch?
It’s hard to stand out in the crowded hero-based PVP shooter market, but you can check out the newest kid on the block by joining the Marvel Rivals beta - and we’ve got just how to do it explained!
First announced during the PlayStation State of Play in May, Marvel Rivals features all your favourite Marvel characters duking it out on maps that feature destructible buildings.
While not quite up to the demolition tech featured in The Finals, it’s always fun to have the map dynamically change around you.
Perhaps you can block Spider-Man's strats by blowing up a building they are swinging from. Hopefully, Thanos can’t just snap the enemy team out of existence, as that wouldn’t make for a very fun game...
There’s only a limited amount of time to get involved, though, so you better act fast! Read on and find out how to join in on the fun.
How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta explained
Despite being a closed beta, it’s actually relatively easy to get in! Just be sure to check out the dates and times so you don't miss out.
Below are all the ways you can get access to the Marvel Rivals beta.
How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta on PC
To get access to Marvel Rivals beta on PC, you need to select "Request Access" under "Join Marvel Rivals Playtest" on the Marvel Rivals Steam store page, starting from 20th July.
The Marvels Rivals Steam page is live now.
If you are selected, you will receive an email from Steam. These confirmations are going out daily, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out if you’ve been selected.
How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta on console
To get access to the Marvel Rivals beta on consoles, you needed to fill out a console questionnaire - but this has since expired.
You will now need to rely on other means, such as being invited by a friend, getting a Twitch drop or as a prize in community events on Discord. We’ll cover each below!
How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta on Twitch
Between 1am BST on 25th July and 1am BST on 28th July, there will be Twitch drops that contain closed beta codes.
You need to watch a live stream under the Marvel Rivals category, have Twitch Drops enabled and watch for at least one hour before claiming it on either Steam, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.
You can check out all the details on the official page.
How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta from friends
If you know someone who is in the Marvel Rivals closed beta test, they can get a code every day once they reach level 6 from the in-game event page.
These are limited but are refreshed each day, so be patient and persistent and you should be able to get a code!
