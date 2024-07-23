While not quite up to the demolition tech featured in The Finals, it’s always fun to have the map dynamically change around you.

Perhaps you can block Spider-Man's strats by blowing up a building they are swinging from. Hopefully, Thanos can’t just snap the enemy team out of existence, as that wouldn’t make for a very fun game...

There’s only a limited amount of time to get involved, though, so you better act fast! Read on and find out how to join in on the fun.

How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta explained

Marvel Rivals. NetEase / Marvel Games

Despite being a closed beta, it’s actually relatively easy to get in! Just be sure to check out the dates and times so you don't miss out.

Below are all the ways you can get access to the Marvel Rivals beta.

How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta on PC

To get access to Marvel Rivals beta on PC, you need to select "Request Access" under "Join Marvel Rivals Playtest" on the Marvel Rivals Steam store page, starting from 20th July.

The Marvels Rivals Steam page is live now.

If you are selected, you will receive an email from Steam. These confirmations are going out daily, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out if you’ve been selected.

How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta on console

To get access to the Marvel Rivals beta on consoles, you needed to fill out a console questionnaire - but this has since expired.

You will now need to rely on other means, such as being invited by a friend, getting a Twitch drop or as a prize in community events on Discord. We’ll cover each below!

How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta on Twitch

Between 1am BST on 25th July and 1am BST on 28th July, there will be Twitch drops that contain closed beta codes.

You need to watch a live stream under the Marvel Rivals category, have Twitch Drops enabled and watch for at least one hour before claiming it on either Steam, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

You can check out all the details on the official page.

How to get access to Marvel Rivals beta from friends

If you know someone who is in the Marvel Rivals closed beta test, they can get a code every day once they reach level 6 from the in-game event page.

These are limited but are refreshed each day, so be patient and persistent and you should be able to get a code!

