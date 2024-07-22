With a unique art style and something of an Overwatch vibe, the game has already captured the attention of some passionate fans. Read on to learn when the beta is taking place!

When does the Marvel Rivals beta start?

For players in the UK, the Marvel Rivals beta will start at 11pm BST on Tuesday 23rd July 2024.

You'll have to stay up late if you want to be involved from the first moment that the servers go online!

In terms of platforms, we know that this Marvel Rivals beta will be spread across PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

And yes, there will be cross-platform multiplayer (also known as cross-play) between all of those devices for the duration.

When does the Marvel Rivals beta end?

The Marvel Rivals beta will end at 8am BST for UK players on Monday 5th August.

Do you know what sounds like a good idea? Playing through the night, battling until the servers close, and then heading to work.

If you're wondering where you can take part, we've been told that the beta will be running in Europe, the USA and Asia.

Is there any difference between the Marvel Rivals platforms?

We've already mentioned that the beta will be available on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Will there be exact parity between those platforms? Not quite, it turns out!

The game's official FAQ page states, "In light of the Xbox Series S (XSS) memory limitations, [the developers have] taken steps to safeguard the XSS user experience."

The statement adds: "We've temporarily disabled the Past Lives system, MVP animations and Highlights to prevent memory issues from disrupting gameplay.

"Our team is committed to ongoing optimization of memory and graphics for the XSS, to make sure they are perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

"Rest assured, the official launch version will restore the Past Lives system, MVP animations and Highlights on the XSS, delivering the full, immersive experience for all."

And that's all you need to know to jump into Marvel Rivals this week and (hopefully) have a good time!

