Marvel Rivals voice actors: Cast list and rumours, and where you know them from
Marvel at the cast list that rivals many.
Boasting a roster of great characters such as Jeff the Land Shark and Thor, we thought it prudent to shine a spotlight on the Marvel Rivals voice actors with a full cast list and details on where you might know them from.
Hopefully, we’ll be able to deal with that earworm of yours after playing through the Marvel Rivals closed beta - if you managed to get beta access, that is.
If you haven’t, you can try and get beta codes from Twitch Drops to improve your chances of making it in before the beta ends in August.
But a word of warning on the actors – not all of them are completely confirmed. Troy Baker and Nolan North are being thrown around, but there’s no concrete evidence to support it yet.
As such, we’ve noted when a voice actor is only rumoured to be playing a character.
More like this
With that out of the way, let’s get to it!
Marvel Rivals voice actors: Full cast list
According to IMDB, as well as a few rumours, below is cast list for Marvel Rivals:
- Black Panther – James Mathis III
- Doctor Strange – Liam O’Brien
- Groot – Adam Harrington
- The Punisher – Bill Millsap
- Hela – Nika Futterman
- Iron Man – Josh Keaton
- Loki – Troy Baker (rumoured)
- Rocket Raccoon – Nolan North (rumoured)
- Mantis – Colleen O'Shaughnessey
- Peni Parker – Sally Amaki
- Magneto – James Arnold Taylor
- Magik – Abby Trott
- Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal (rumoured)
- Venom – Steve Blum (rumoured)
- Scarlet Witch – Kate Higgins
- Star-Lord – Scott Porter (rumoured)
- Storm – Mara Junot
- Luna Snow – Judy Alice Lee
- Hulk – Fred Tatasciore
- Bruce Banner – Joe Zieja
- Namor – Daniel Marin
- Adam Warlock – Jordan Reynolds
- Thor – Travis Willingham
- Jeff the Land Shark – TBA
- Doctor Doom – Travis Willingham
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Where do you know the Marvel Rivals voice actors from?
Below are some of the voice actors you may have heard from other media, be it games, film, television or music:
James Mathis III
Mathis has portrayed Black Panther in a number of different shows already, such as Avengers Assemble and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. He also voiced Hildisvíni in God of War: Ragnarok.
Liam O'Brien
O’Brien has been a steadfast member of Critical Role since 2015, where he has voiced innumerable characters. Critical Role is a weekly live show where professional voice actors get together to play and voice Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.
Nika Futterman
You may have heard Futterman lend her voice to characters such as Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and as Luna in The Loud House.
Josh Keaton
Keaton has played fellow Marvel hero Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man TV series, Hercules in Disney’s Young Hercules, Shiro in Voltron: The Legendary Defender and Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was brought to life by O’Shaughnessey. She also played Jazz Fenton in Danny Phantom.
Sally Amaki
Amaki has already had a stint in another PvP hero shooter. She played Kiriko Kamori in Overwatch.
James Arnold Taylor
"James Arnold Taylor, you’re our only hope." Taylor is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He also played Ratchet in Ratchet & Clank (2016).
Judy Alice Lee
Lee has most recently portrayed Melinoë in the smash-hit roguelike Hades II.
Fred Tatasciore
Fred Tatasciore is a prolific voice actor, and has regularly lent his voice to Marvel projects, even having voiced the Hulk before in the likes of LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red.
Read more on Marvel:
- Marvel Games boss talks multiverse, MCU and more: "We're cutting loose"
- Anthony Mackie on Twisted Metal: "The Marvel thing is completely different"
- The Stan Lee wisdom that inspired Marvel's Future Revolution mobile game
- Avengers game Hawkeye actor Giacomo Gianniotti on dogs, dystopia and "difficult" Hulk fight
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.