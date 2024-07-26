If you haven’t, you can try and get beta codes from Twitch Drops to improve your chances of making it in before the beta ends in August.

But a word of warning on the actors – not all of them are completely confirmed. Troy Baker and Nolan North are being thrown around, but there’s no concrete evidence to support it yet.

As such, we’ve noted when a voice actor is only rumoured to be playing a character.

With that out of the way, let’s get to it!

Marvel Rivals voice actors: Full cast list

According to IMDB, as well as a few rumours, below is cast list for Marvel Rivals:

Black Panther – James Mathis III

Doctor Strange – Liam O’Brien

Groot – Adam Harrington

The Punisher – Bill Millsap

Hela – Nika Futterman

Iron Man – Josh Keaton

Loki – Troy Baker (rumoured)

Rocket Raccoon – Nolan North (rumoured)

Mantis – Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Peni Parker – Sally Amaki

Magneto – James Arnold Taylor

Magik – Abby Trott

Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal (rumoured)

Venom – Steve Blum (rumoured)

Scarlet Witch – Kate Higgins

Star-Lord – Scott Porter (rumoured)

Storm – Mara Junot

Luna Snow – Judy Alice Lee

Hulk – Fred Tatasciore

Bruce Banner – Joe Zieja

Namor – Daniel Marin

Adam Warlock – Jordan Reynolds

Thor – Travis Willingham

Jeff the Land Shark – TBA

Doctor Doom – Travis Willingham

Where do you know the Marvel Rivals voice actors from?

Below are some of the voice actors you may have heard from other media, be it games, film, television or music:

James Mathis III

Mathis has portrayed Black Panther in a number of different shows already, such as Avengers Assemble and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. He also voiced Hildisvíni in God of War: Ragnarok.

Liam O'Brien

O’Brien has been a steadfast member of Critical Role since 2015, where he has voiced innumerable characters. Critical Role is a weekly live show where professional voice actors get together to play and voice Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

Nika Futterman

You may have heard Futterman lend her voice to characters such as Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and as Luna in The Loud House.

Josh Keaton

Keaton has played fellow Marvel hero Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man TV series, Hercules in Disney’s Young Hercules, Shiro in Voltron: The Legendary Defender and Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Tails in Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was brought to life by O’Shaughnessey. She also played Jazz Fenton in Danny Phantom.

Sally Amaki

Amaki has already had a stint in another PvP hero shooter. She played Kiriko Kamori in Overwatch.

James Arnold Taylor

"James Arnold Taylor, you’re our only hope." Taylor is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He also played Ratchet in Ratchet & Clank (2016).

Judy Alice Lee

Lee has most recently portrayed Melinoë in the smash-hit roguelike Hades II.

Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore is a prolific voice actor, and has regularly lent his voice to Marvel projects, even having voiced the Hulk before in the likes of LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red.

