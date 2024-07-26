With so many Marvel Rivals characters already, we’re not sure we will be able to try them all before the beta ends!

All this mustn’t very exciting if you haven’t managed to get in the closed beta test, but there are a few ways to get beta access including getting codes via Twitch Drops, so there’s still chance yet you can get in.

Though, perhaps the exclusivity is helping the elusive appeal. According to SteamDB, the closed beta peaked at 52,671 players. There will be many more playing in consoles too, so it certainly seems to be making quite the splash.

But not matter, we are here for good ol’ Jeff and Thor, Let’s get to it!

Marvel Rivals adds Jeff and Thor

Marvel Rivals is adding Jeff the Landshark and Thor, with them arriving in the beta on Saturday 27th July.

The announcement came after they were both revealed at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. Attendees were given adorable Jeff fans.

They will join an already packed character roster that looks only set to grow if leaks are to be believed.

Who is Jeff in Marvel Rivals?

Jeff the Landshark is a four-legged shark created by MODOK After being defeated by the West Coast Avengers, Jeff was adopted by Gwenpool.

As a character who is aware of the real world and that he is in a comic book, Gwen gave Jeff to Deadpool after a number of projects set to feature Gwen were cancelled.

As a shark, Jeff has ample teeth to chomp rivals, but it's currently not clear what his abilities or class in Marvel Rivals are going to be. But we think it’s fairly safe to say he will be using those teeth, somehow.

Who is Thor in Marvel Rivals?

Thor is the God of Thunder and is a staple of the MCU. He didn’t get his own trailer, but he was featured in the cinematic trailer No One Rivals Doom, which we have included above, and he can be seen from 0:52.

Thor, who is based on the Norse god of the same name, wields a powerful hammer that only he can use.

In the trailer, Thor is seen winding up his hammer for a massive thunder attack. Whether this is indicative of his abilities in game remains to be seen.

Given his stature and character design, it’s probably a safe bet to assume that Thor will be a Vanguard, the Marvel Rivals equivalent of a tank.

