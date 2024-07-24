If you haven't managed to get involved yet, be sure to check out our guide on how to get into the Marvel Rivals closed beta.

There are a few ways to do this, fortunately, such as getting a code via Twitch Drops.

With so much hubbub surrounding the game, you'd be mistaken for thinking it had just launched, but the Marvel Rivals release date is still some way off.

Plenty of time, then, to study each character carefully and develop strats for the beta and beyond!

The beta is only available for a limited time, so we better get straight to it. Read on!

Marvel Rivals characters list at a glance

Below are all the characters confirmed as present in Marvel Rivals so far:

That makes for a total of 21 heroes. If and when more are added, we will update this list as it goes on.

For a more comprehensive look at individual characters, click on each to see who is who and what class they are.

Full Marvel Rivals characters roster

Below you can see all the characters in Marvel Rivals in a bit more detail. We've got their class and backstory listed, courtesy of the Marvel Rivals website.

Characters are one of three classes:

Duelist - DPS

- DPS Vanguard - Tank

- Tank Strategist - Support

All of these characters are available to play in the beta, but you can unlock alternate cosmetic skins too.

Black Panther

Black Panther. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

T'Challa, King of Wakanda, wields the perfect blend of the cutting-edge Vibranium technology and ancestral power drawn from the Panther God, Bast. The Black Panther bides his time until elegantly infiltrating enemy lines and commencing his hunt.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Vanguard

As the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Stephen Strange gracefully wields ancient spells to turn the tide of even the most impossible battle. However, magic always comes at a cost, and each use of his arcane abilities gradually awakens the darkness within him.

Groot

Groot. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Vanguard

A flora colossus from Planet X, the alien known as Groot exhibits enhanced vitality and the ability to manipulate all forms of vegetation. As sturdy as a towering tree, Groot forges his own way, serving as the team's silent but reliable pathfinder.

The Punisher

The Punisher. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

Expertly wielding a full arsenal of futuristic weapons, Frank Castle is a formidable one-man army. With a steadfast resolve to deliver justice to his enemies, The Punisher won't cease in his mission until every last round is fired!

Hela

Hela. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

As the Goddess of Death, Hela wields supreme control over the fallen souls residing in Hel. With a haunting whisper and a murder of crows, the queen of the underworld gracefully reaps the souls of her enemies without an ounce of mercy.

Iron Man

Iron Man. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

Armed with superior intellect and a nanotech battlesuit of his own design, Tony Stark stands alongside gods as the Invincible Iron Man. His state-of-the-art armour turns any battlefield into his personal playground, allowing him to steal the spotlight he so desperately desires.

Loki

Loki. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Strategist

What greater thrill is there for the God of Mischief than to outsmart his foes? The cunning trickster Loki uses his illusions and shapeshifting abilities to weave in and out of combat, toying with enemies at every turn.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Strategist

Rocket may not look like a tech genius or an expert tactician, but anyone who's ever made his hit list has quickly regretted underestimating him. This savvy space soldier is equally eager to boost his teammates and to collect bounties on his foes.

Mantis

Mantis. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Strategist

Mantis uses her impressive mental abilities and her penchant for plant control to anchor any team she fights alongside. Her powers tap into a limitless flow of life energy, gently nourishing everything she touches.

Peni Parker

Peni Parker. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Vanguard

Peni Parker may be young, but she bravely stands on the frontlines to protect the Web of Life and Destiny. Together, this teen prodigy and her state-of-the-art mech, the sensational SP//dr, make for the most thrilling duo on the battlefield!

Magneto

Magneto. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Vanguard

The Master of Magnetism bends even the strongest metal to his whims, shielding his allies and striking at his foes. Whether he calls himself Max Eisenhardt, Erik Lehnsherr or simply Magneto, the hardships this warrior has endured have made him as unbreakable as the steel he brandishes.

Magik

Magik. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

Trained in the dark arts and wielding her mighty Soulsword, Magik leaps through portals to navigate the arena with ease. Once Illyana transforms into the demonic Darkchylde, all who dare stand against her will fall before her merciless blade.

Spider-Man. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

Swinging around the arena on his signature weblines, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, AKA Peter Parker, catches his rivals by surprise with sneaky, sticky bursts of webbing and unexpected attacks from above. Look out… here comes the Spider-Man!

Venom

Venom. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Vanguard

Using his symbiote-enhanced body as the perfect living weapon, Eddie Brock and his alien ally stand ever-ready to unleash vicious attacks upon anyone he deems an enemy. Those ensnared by Venom's tentacles have no choice but to surrender to this insatiable predator.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

Wanda Maximoff is adept at harnessing formidable chaos magic, casting hexes with the power to twist and reshape reality itself. Energy, space and matter are mere playthings in the hands of Scarlet Witch!

Star Lord. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

Peter Quill lives to dazzle his foes on the battlefield with his signature swagger. As his element guns paint arcs of devastation, his acrobatic moves sail through the sky with unrivalled style. With performances this spectacular, it's no wonder that Star-Lord is so legendary!

Storm

Storm. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

An Omega-level Mutant ability to manipulate weather patterns makes Ororo Munroe a force to be reckoned with. Rain or shine, thunder or lightning, nature itself bends to the command of the Goddess of the Storm!

Luna Snow

Luna Snow. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Strategist

Equal parts pop star and super hero, Luna Snow puts on a dazzling show with both her light and dark ice powers. The arena is her stage, where Seol Hee and her team orchestrate spectacular displays that earn her an ever-increasing number of fans and wins.

The Hulk

The Hulk. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Vanguard

Brilliant scientist Dr Bruce Banner has finally found a way to coexist with his monstrous alter ego, the Hulk. By accumulating gamma energy over multiple transformations, he can become a wise and strong Hero Hulk or a fierce and destructive Monster Hulk – a true force of fury on the battlefield!

Namor

Namor. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Duelist

The unrivaled King of the Seas, Namor surfs into battle on a mighty wave with an army of fierce aquatic creatures in his wake. When ancient horns of war blare, devastation soon follows as deadly waters engulf the arena.

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Class – Strategist

The genetically-engineered Adam Warlock wields mighty Quantum Magic, allowing him to connect and heal souls with a gentle touch. When the time comes for his allies to unite, Warlock emerges as the unwavering epicenter of cosmic justice!

