Rivals is still in its season 0, and will look to really kick things off soon after a great launch, exceeding everyone’s expectations and a winter celebration that highlighted everyone’s favourite support character, Jeff the Land Shark.

We’re primarily going off leaks for what we can expect in season 1, so take them with a pinch of salt. So far, though, they’ve not been proven wrong.

Keep reading for everything we know, including when season 1 of Marvel Rivals should drop.

To an extent, we’re in uncharted territory here, as this is the first new season Marvel Rivals releases.

Still, when the current season 0 ends on Friday 10th January in the UK, we predict season 1 will either be released that day or that weekend after some downtime to install the new update.

Once we get a few seasons deep, it will become much easier to predict how Marvel Rivals will work, as it will likely follow other live-service games like Fortnite, CoD BO6 and FC 25, creating patterns with its release schedule.

Marvel Rivals season 1 rumours and latest news

If you look at potential leaks for the upcoming season, you’ll likely see plenty of different characters found in the code; however, it’s unlikely all these characters will drop at once.

Yet, after a recent leak, it appears the Fantastic Four will join the game in season 1, introducing four new characters: The Thing, Mister Fantastic, The Human Torch and The Invisible Woman.

The new season is also rumoured to introduce new maps themed around New York City, the home to most Marvel superheroes and one of the major locations featured in both the comics and the films.

Season 1 will also come with a fresh battle pass for players to complete, including skins, in-game currency, emotes, sprays and more.

It’s still unknown how big the battle pass will be, as season 0 only had a mini one due to being a short season.

Fortunately, NetEase Games has confirmed all new characters will be added to the game for free, not requiring purchase separately.

This is a welcome inclusion to live service, which can often lock specific goodies behind paywalls. Because it looks like four new characters will be released, we predict they will drop sporadically throughout the first season, but we will have to wait and see.

The other characters that have been leaked are listed below:

Angela

Blade

Captain Marvel

Deadpool

Emma Frost

Hit-Monkey

Jean Grey

The Hood

Valkyrie

There’s plenty for fans to get excited about right now, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds, either.

