During the run of the event, other new skins will be available for a number of the game’s impressive character list.

You’ll want the Groot Christmas tree outfit, that’s for sure.

Best of all, the start date and UK start time have been revealed – joyful jubilation!

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration start date, new skins and what to expect from Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival mode.

The Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event is set to begin on Friday 20th December 2024, NetEase Games has revealed.

Its UK start time is 7am on 20th December. This means it’ll be ready waiting for you to open as a Christmas gift when you get home from work/school. How festive!

We imagine the event will last over the Christmas period and sometime into January, although an official end date has yet to be revealed.

When the Winter Celebration is live, it should say in-game when it’s set to end.

How to get the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration skins

Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel

Five new Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration skins have been confirmed. To get Jeff’s costume, all you need to do is log in to the game during the event – everyone can get it for free!

The four other Winter Celebration costumes, meanwhile, we imagine you will need to purchase separately. It is yet to be revealed how you unlock them, but this is most likely the case.

It’s assumed that you will be able to purchase the Winter Celebration skins during the run of the event – the game will let us all know when the event goes live on 20th December.

The five characters getting new Winter Celebration skins are as follows (you can see them all in the image above):

Jeff the Land Shark

Groot

Magik

Rocket Raccoon

Venom

What is the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration 4v4 Jeff mode?

During the event, you can play the new 4v4 Jeff mode: Jeff's Winter Splash Festival. This new mode is essentially the Marvel Rivals version of Splatoon.

If you’ve not played Splatoon before, you’re in for a treat.

In Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival, each player takes control of Jeff and your team must use Jeff’s joyful wintery spit to cover the ground.

Whichever team has their colour covering the most ground at the end of a round wins.

You can check it out in the Winter Celebration trailer below:

As you can see in the trailer above, too, you’ll also receive Jeff’s Winter Greeting Card, which comes with as-yet-not-revealed "Special Gifts".

It’s time to log in and take part in all the Winter Celebration fun in Marvel Rivals.

