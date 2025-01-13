Season 1 kicked off in January, with Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman joining as part of the first half of the season.

Now the second part will see the remaining duo of the Fantastic Four being added. Already plenty of leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect.

With that in mind, we've rounded up all the latest official details, rumours and leaks regarding The Thing and Human Torch in Marvel Rivals – including the expected release date.

When are The Thing and Human Torch in Marvel Rivals? Release window confirmed

An exact release date has yet to be announced for The Thing or the Human Torch – however, NetEase confirmed that they would arrive in "six to seven weeks" as part of the the second half of Marvel Rivals season 1.

With this, we can summarise that the remaining Fantastic Four will arrive in-game sometime around 21st February to 28th February 2025.

Marvel Rivals season 1 – known as Eternal Night Falls – arrived on 10th January 2025 and will last three months.

It is divided into two halves of six to seven weeks each. The first half introduced Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Women to the roster.

Naturally, anything can change, but this is the current timeline that has been provided.

What to expect from The Thing and Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

While NetEase has remained coy on the abilities of The Thing and Human Torch, plenty of leaks have provided details as to what to expect from their movesets.

These come from the RivalsLeaks X account, which has so far provided a lot of true leaks via data mines.

The Thing (Vanguard)

Solid as a Rock – Immune to enemy knockback, knockback and other displacement effects (Passive)

Combination Punch – Quick and continuous punches (Primary)

Thunderbolt Punch – Deliver a devastating punch (Secondary)

Human Torch (Duelist)

Fire Cluster – Launch forward a splittable fireball

Supernova – Unleash shockwaves to deal damage to enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado

Plasma Body – Enter a state of accelerated ascent

Pyro-Prison – Connect Flame Fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies

Flaming Meteor – Drive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies

Blazing Blast – Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area

Marvel Rivals is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

