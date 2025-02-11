So, while it's been a mad 24 hours with things chopping and changing, we now have some firm details of what to expect.

Not only do we have a release date for the Marvel Rivals mid-season update but we now know when the remaining Fantastic Four line-up will join. Thankfully for anyone who is a fan of Ben Grimm/The Thing and Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, they won't have to wait much longer.

Marvel Rivals. NetEase

Marvel Rivals mid-season update is set to take place on 21st February 2025 – more specifically, this is when the first half of the season will conclude at 8am on that date.

The original idea was to reset player rankings on this date. However, developer NetEase walked this back following the response from fans.

"After the release of Dev Talk 10 regarding the seasonal rank adjustment, we received a wealth of feedback from the community," wrote NetEase in a blog post.

"A common concern was the pressure associated with having a rank reset every half-season, which has made participating in competitive mode less enjoyable. In light of the community's input, we have decided to make some changes to optimise the rank system." The statement then goes on to address the new changes.

Marvel Rivals. NetEase

The headline feature of the Marvel Rivals mid-season update is that The Thing and Human Torch will be added to the Marvel Rivals update on 21st February.

They follow the rollout of Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman on 10th January, now completing The Fantastic Four in its entirety.

This is no doubt to tie in with the upcoming Marvel Studios movie – The Fantastic Four: First Steps – starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

No mid-season rank reset will now take place with players keeping their ranks and scores earned from the first half.

To earn new rewards, 10 matches in Competitive mode need to be participated in alongside meeting the relevant conditions by the end of the season.

These rewards will include a new Gold rank costume and a variety of Crests of Honor, including "distinct designs" for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity and the One Above All rankings.

Likewise, once the mid-season update is implemented, players who are at Gold rank will receive a costume reward. In addition to this, those who are ranked as Grandmaster and above will receive the Crests of Honors while a further Crest of Honor for the top 500 players (One Above All).

Marvel Rivals is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

