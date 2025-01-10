NetEase Games has stated that all new characters will be free and have lived up to this promise, so if you want to jump in and try out Sue Storm after reading how to use her, you're able to do so.

Keep reading for tips and tricks on using the Invisible Woman and an overview of her abilities.

Invisible Woman's abilities and kit explained

The Invisible Woman has a complicated moveset, with various abilities and a four-star difficulty rating. She also has an incredibly high ceiling, but can be devastating in-game.

This is partly thanks to how varied she can be, offering massive damage output, plenty of healing, and excellent mobility.

Below is her complete kit explained, as well as her Team-Up ability:

Orb Projection: Standard attack that launches a force field that pierces enemies, hitting enemies up to 30 metres away before returning. It deals damage and heals simultaneously.

Psionic Vortex: Gather Psionic energy and cast it in a dome that will continuously cause damage to the opponent while drawing them into the centre.

Force Physics: Manipulate energy to push enemies away from you or drag them towards you.

Agile Strike: Release a three-hit combo, launching enemies up on the last hit. Ideally, you won't get this close as it's a melee move, but it helps get out of a jam.

Veiled Step: Generate a forcefield at your feet to execute a double jump in the air that also turns you invisible before landing.

Guardian Shield: Generate a force field in front of your teammates, providing them health while behind it. Any enemy that walks through is slowed down.

Covert Advance: Become invisible after disengaging from combat, and gradually heals you while invisible.

Invisible Boundary: Sue's ultimate ability turns all allies invisible wherever they are placed while also healing them; any enemy that passes through will be slowed down, too.

Fantasti-Force: Team-Up ability with Mister Fantastic that allows him to apply a shield to himself that grants bonus health upon taking damage.

How to master Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals.

It's too soon to say the Invisible Woman is the best Strategist in Marvel Rivals, but her abilities make her a contender thanks to a mix of range, mobility and healing potential.

The key with this character is not to get too close, but fortunately her standard attack has good range and allows her to heal or deal damage without having to change approach.

What also helps her stand out is how effective she is in one-on-ones – thanks to being able to jump away using the double jump, ensnare enemies using the Psionic Vortex and push people away with Force Physics, she goes head-to-head with any damage character.

If you struggle against melee characters, these three moves will help even the odds and create distance.

On top of all that, she can turn invisible, almost at will, meaning she can always escape the advances of an enemy and disappear, allowing the opportunity to reset and strategise.

You will need to use every part of her kit to excel, but she's one of the few characters where everything serves a purpose and feels practical during a match.

