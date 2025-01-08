When you approach the highest ranks in Competitive, Rivals becomes more about teamwork and synergy, so you should take a look at our Marvel Rivals tier list to see which are the best characters to use.

So, if you're thinking of trying your hand at the Marvel Rivals Competitive Mode and moving through the tiers in your quest to become a Grandmaster in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and beyond, here’s what you need to know.

All Marvel Rivals ranks in Competitive

Starting from Bronze III and going up to One Above All, these are all the current Marvel Rivals ranks available in Competitive:

Bronze: Tier III-I

Silver: Tier III-I

Gold: Tier III-I

Platinum: Tier III-I

Diamond: Tier III-I

Grandmaster: Tier III-I

Eternity

One Above All (Top 500)

Marvel Rivals' Competitive Mode. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

The latest Dev Diary also revealed that Season 1 will also introduce a new rank - Celestial - between Grandmaster and Eternity, adding another three tiers to the competitive ladder.

While Overwatch players may be used to a ranked system that places you into a specific tier after your placement matches, this is not the case for Marvel Rivals. All players begin in Bronze III.

To progress from one tier to another, you will need to earn 100 points, meaning it will take 300 points to move from Bronze to Silver, and so on.

There is no set number of points you gain from a victory, or lose from a defeat. It will vary dramatically based on your rank and performance.

Finally, players also have a Chrono Shield, which protects you from a demotion after a loss. However, it will only work once before needing to recharge (by losing more games).

Marvel Rivals Competitive rank reset explained

When a new season of Marvel Rivals begins, all players will automatically drop down by seven tiers.

This means that a player in Diamond I will then drop to Gold II, for example.

Anyone who ends the season below Gold II will therefore drop back to the lowest tier of Bronze III.

How do Competitive games work in Marvel Rivals?

To compete in Marvel Rivals’ Competitive ranked mode, you need to reach Level 10.

The Marvel Rivals Competitive mode offers a similar gameplay experience to the core gameplay you’ll be used to from Quick Play.

The main difference between the modes comes when playing Convoy or Convergence modes.

Unlike in Quick Play, where a team either attacks or defends for the whole match, both teams will attack and defend, with the winner being the team that makes it to the most checkpoints or moves the furthest.

One additional difference comes when you reach the Diamond rank. From this level upwards, Marvel Rivals has a character ban system which lets players ban certain heroes from the match.

As is often the case in competitive gaming, this gives teams the chance to block some of the more overpowered and dominating heroes in the current meta through a voting system, with Hela, Hawkeye and Luna Snow being among the most common picks for a ban.

Marvel Rivals Competitive rewards

Moon Knight's Golden Moonlight Skin. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

The rewards available for Season 0 in Marvel Rivals are as follows:

Golden Moonlight Moon Knight Costume: Reach Gold III or higher

Silver Crest of Honor: Reach Grandmaster III or higher

Gold Crest of Honor: Be in the Top 500 players (One Above All Tier) at the end of the season

These rewards (aside from the Gold Crest) are based on your highest rank of the season, so don’t worry if you drop down as you should still be eligible for the rewards.

