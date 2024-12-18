Unlock them all and you’ll bag yourself the Platinum trophy. Once you have that, your friends can, ahem, marvel at your collection.

Before we dive into the details of how to unlock every achievement in the game, you might want to learn more about its codes.

Back to the matter at hand.

Read on for the full list of Marvel Rivals trophies and how to unlock every achievement.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How many trophies or achievements are in Marvel Rivals?

Including the Platinum, there are 41 trophies in Marvel Rivals. These are split into 26 Bronze, 11 Silver, 3 Gold, and, of course, Platinum.

While some achievements are easy to unlock, such as reaching certain levels, upvoting a player or even teaming up with a friend for a match; others will prove difficult.

One trophy tasks you with getting three KOs while playing as the Punisher within the smoke of his Scourge Grenade attack. Tricky.

All told, though, this looks to be one of the simpler games to earn a Platinum trophy in. It will take some time and practice for each character but you can do it.

Full list of Marvel Rivals trophies and achievements

The full list of Marvel Rivals trophies (as they appear on PSN) is as follows:

The Collector | Platinum | Collect all trophies

| Platinum | Collect all trophies Rising Star | Gold | Reach level 20

| Gold | Reach level 20 Inevitable! | Silver | Win 100 matches

| Silver | Win 100 matches Assemble! | Bronze | Team up with a friend for a match

| Bronze | Team up with a friend for a match Onslaught! | Bronze | Land a 3-player KO streak

| Bronze | Land a 3-player KO streak Thumbs Up | Bronze | Upvote one player

| Bronze | Upvote one player You Do You | Bronze | Use the customisable wheel once

| Bronze | Use the customisable wheel once Master of Modes | Bronze | Complete one Arcade match

| Bronze | Complete one Arcade match Smart is New Smash | Gold | As Bruce Banner, land one KO within three seconds of calming down from the Hulk to Banner

| Gold | As Bruce Banner, land one KO within three seconds of calming down from the Hulk to Banner Smoke Screen | Silver | As the Punisher, land three KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game

| Silver | As the Punisher, land three KOs amidst the smoke of Scourge Grenade in a single game To Me, My X-Men! | Silver | As Storm, assist X-Men members 10 times

| Silver | As Storm, assist X-Men members 10 times God of Treachery | Silver | As Loki, land one KO by stabbing from behind

| Silver | As Loki, land one KO by stabbing from behind Perilous Portal | Silver | As Dr Strange, land one terrain KO with the portal

| Silver | As Dr Strange, land one terrain KO with the portal Victory in Bloom | Bronze | As Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe

| Bronze | As Mantis, assist allies in achieving a team wipe West Coast, Best Coast | Silver | As Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs

| Silver | As Hawkeye, partner with the Avengers to land 10 KOs Justice for All! | Bronze | As Captain America, land three KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge

| Bronze | As Captain America, land three KOs with a single use of Freedom Charge Go Get ‘Em, Guardians! | Bronze | As Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members five times

| Bronze | As Rocket Raccoon, revive the Guardians of the Galaxy members five times Terror of the Ten Realms | Bronze | As Hela, land a three-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path

| Bronze | As Hela, land a three-player KO streak in Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path Symphony of Light and Dark | Bronze | As Cloak and Dagger, assist allies in achieving a team wipe

| Bronze | As Cloak and Dagger, assist allies in achieving a team wipe King of the Dead | Silver | As Black Panther, land a three-player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia

| Silver | As Black Panther, land a three-player KO streak in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia Vicious Vines | Bronze | As Groot, imprison four enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison

| Bronze | As Groot, imprison four enemies with a single use of Strangling Prison Demon’s Roar | Bronze | As Magik, land three KOs within a single transformation into Darkchild

| Bronze | As Magik, land three KOs within a single transformation into Darkchild Punishment of the Moon | Silver | As Moon Knight, hit four enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu

| Silver | As Moon Knight, hit four enemies with a single use of Hand of Khonshu Multiverse Tour | Bronze | As Luna Snow, complete a match on five maps with different themes

| Bronze | As Luna Snow, complete a match on five maps with different themes "Ahhh, those tiny claws!" | Gold | As Squirrel Girl, land three KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami

| Gold | As Squirrel Girl, land three KOs with a single use of Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami Deadly Bites | Bronze | As Black Widow, land three KOs with critical hits in a single match

| Bronze | As Black Widow, land three KOs with critical hits in a single match Flawless Design | Bronze | As Iron Man, hit four enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon

| Bronze | As Iron Man, hit four enemies with a single use of Invincible Pulse Cannon Grip of Hunger | Bronze | As Venom, snare four enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion

| Bronze | As Venom, snare four enemies with a single use of Cellular Corrosion Spider-Sense Tingling! | Bronze | As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack

| Bronze | As Spider-Man, detect an enemy with Spider-Sense and land a winning counterattack Homo Superior | Silver | As Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times

| Silver | As Magneto, assist Mutant allies 10 times No More Mutants | Bronze | As Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times

| Bronze | As Scarlet Witch, take down Mutant enemies 10 times Divine Justice | Silver | As Thor, strike down four enemies with a single use of God of Thunder

| Silver | As Thor, strike down four enemies with a single use of God of Thunder Arm Race | Bronze | As Winter Soldier, land three KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact

| Bronze | As Winter Soldier, land three KOs with a single use of Kraken Impact Watch Your Step! | Bronze | As Peni Parker, blast three enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine

| Bronze | As Peni Parker, blast three enemies with a single use of Arachno-Mine Vengeance for the Milano! | Bronze | As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy

| Bronze | As Star-Lord, land 10 KOs with assists from the Guardians of the Galaxy Aquatic Assault | Bronze | As Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game

| Bronze | As Namor, summon Monstro Spawn to land 10 KOs in a single game Family Ties | Bronze | As Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with three allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy

| Bronze | As Adam Warlock, forge a soul bond with three allies from the Guardians of the Galaxy Snack Attack! | Silver | As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow four enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff!

| Silver | As Jeff the Land Shark, swallow four enemies with a single use of It’s Jeff! Way of the Butterfly | Bronze | As Psylocke, contest the mission area for 60 seconds in a single match

| Bronze | As Psylocke, contest the mission area for 60 seconds in a single match Rage Uncaged | Bronze | As Wolverine, land three KOs with a single use of Last Stand

| Bronze | As Wolverine, land three KOs with a single use of Last Stand Might of Fuxi | Bronze | As Iron Fist, land three KOs with a single use of Living Chi

Read more on Marvel Rivals:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.