It came as a pleasant surprise to many of us to find out that a sequel is in development. If it's anything like the first, we're in for an absolute treat.

2020's Hades was game of the year for so many, and it's clear why. The rogue-like game did something quite different with its combination of Greek myths, procedurally generated and slow-burn story, and character development. It also looked fantastic, and had a talented voice cast to boot.

So, what do we know about Hades II? For a start, it's developer Supergiant Games' first-ever sequel. It's still early days, but we're going to share everything we know below.

Unsurprisingly, there isn't a solid release date for Hades II just yet. However, apparently development began in 2021 and an early access period will begin in 2023.

Can I pre-order Hades II?

In such early days, there is no option to pre-order - but we'll update this page as soon as anything changes!

Which consoles and platforms can play Hades II?

The first Hades was released across pretty much all platforms. Or rather, it was eventually. Supergiant Games has announced that Hades II will be released on PC and consoles - but didn't specify the consoles. We assume PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - but who knows about the Switch and previous-gen consoles.

Again, we'll update this page as soon as we know any different!

Hades II gameplay and story details

No Zagreus this time. Hades II's protagonist is Melinoë, Zagreus's sister and princess of the underworld. It looks like we'll be controlling her in her quest to defeat the time fiend Chronos. We don't know much more, but we can't wait to kill some time with her (not sorry).

The gameplay looks to be very similar to the first. Let's face it, why fix what isn't broken?

Is there a Hades II trailer?

There is indeed a Hades II trailer, released at the Game Awards last week. Enjoy!

