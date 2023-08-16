In the mobile space, we've been impressed by how much resource Netflix has put into supporting indie games like Before Your Eyes, as well as serving up more obvious tie-ins like a Too Hot to Handle dating sim, various Stranger Things experiences, and even a chess game based on The Queen's Gambit.

With all of these mobile games, though, you haven't been able to actually play them inside Netflix, even though they are included as part of your usual subscription fee. Rather, you have had to download them as separate mobile apps.

But now, Netflix is exploring the possibility of streaming games within its app, starting with TVs and computers.

Netflix announced on its official website earlier this week, "Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix — TVs, computers, and mobile."

As for the specifics, Netflix said, "We are rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks."

Two games are being used for this test: a supernatural thriller called Oxenfree and a gem-mining arcade game called Molehew’s Mining Adventure. However, it is worth noting that you may not have access to this yet.

Netflix has made it clear that this beta test is only going to a limited number of members in the UK and Canada. If you can't see either of those games on your Netflix homepage, that probably means that you haven't been selected for the test.

As for how players will control these titles, Netflix has created a mobile app that will allow you to use your phone as the controller while the game appears on your TV. You can take a look at the Netflix Game Controller on the Apple App Store.

If you're playing a Netflix game on your PC or Mac, though, you should be able to use a mouse and keyboard like you normally would.

The Netflix Gaming Controller app as it will appear on a phone screen. Netflix

As Netflix explained in a statement, "This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time."

Game streaming, if you're unfamiliar with the concept, basically means playing games over the internet. Just as you don't need to download a movie or TV show to watch it on Netflix (as long as you're connected to the internet), this test will make the same true for games.

This is far from the first attempt to bring game streaming into the mainstream. Google famously launched its Stadia service for that exact purpose, allowing users to play games on tiny devices like the Chromecast, while a Google-owned PC actually did the heavy lifting at the other end of a cloud connection.

However, the Stadia service did not last and has now been shut down. Others, like Amazon Luna and NVIDIA GeForce Now, are still going. But it remains to be seen if streaming games will ever become as popular as downloading them or even getting them on discs.

As for which devices are part of this Netflix test, we're told, "Games on TV will operate on select devices from our initial partners including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, NVIDIA Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs and Walmart ONN. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis."

However, having one of these devices does not guarantee you a place in the beta. For example, we have a relatively new Samsung Smart TV and can't find game streaming anywhere on the Netflix app.

We'll let you know if we do get a chance to test it, though!

