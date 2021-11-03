Netflix games have launched into the world today, with subscribers to the streaming service now being able to access five interactive experiences at no extra cost on Android devices such as phones and tablets – and two of these games are from the world of Stranger Things!

But how exactly does one play these games, and what actually are they? Those are good questions, and we’ve got the answers for you further down this page!

Netflix said in today’s announcement, “We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.” And if you’re wondering how to get involved, read on for all the key details!

How to play Netflix games on Android devices in the UK and beyond

To play Netflix games on your Android device, simply load up the Netflix app in the way you normally would. The games are available on Android phones and tablets everywhere around the world, including the UK, as of today.

On the Netflix home page, you should see a dedicated row titled ‘All mobile games’, which should include square tiles that represent each of the five games that went live on Netflix today.

Simply click on the tile of the game you want to play, and you should be able to download it. Once it’s downloaded, the game is yours to play whether you’re online or offline!

Full list of Netflix games on Android phones and tablets

Explaining the idea behind its move into gaming, Netflix has said: “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”

For now, the full list of Netflix games looks like this:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Shooting Hoops

Card Blast

Teeter Up

The two Stranger Things games come to us from a developer called BonusXP, and you might remember that these titles were previously available on other platforms. Now, though, you can play them on Netflix itself!

A company called Frosty Pop made the Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up games, while Amuzo and Rogue Games are the companies credited with creating Card Blast.

These all seem like quite simple games, which is a sensible place for Netflix to start. As more games are added to the service at later dates (hopefully including some more ambitious titles), we’ll be sure to let you know.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.