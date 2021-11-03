Netflix games iOS release date: when can we play on Apple iPhone & iPad?

Five mobile games were added to Netflix today, but so far only Android phones and tablets are able to access them. This has prompted many a person to ask: when is the Netflix games release date for Apple users who can only play on iPhone and iPad?

This marks a monumental day for Netflix – the streaming service has collaborated with gaming companies for quite some time (including a recent Stranger Things X Roblox crossover), and there have been interactive stories told on Netflix before (such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), but this is the first instance of an actual game being playable on the Netflix platform itself.

The Netflix games available for Android users are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up, but when will iOS devices like iPhones and iPads be able to access them? Keep on reading for everything we know on that topic.

Netflix games iOS release date for iPhone and iPad

The Netflix games’ iOS release date will arrive “in the coming months”, according to an official tweet from Netflix. With that in mind, we’d hope to be playing Netflix games on Apple devices in either late 2021 or early 2022.

A further tweet stressed that iPhone and iPad support for Netflix games is very much “on the way”. And when a precise release date is confirmed, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The social media feed from the streaming giant added that this pivot into gaming is still in its “early days”, but the team at Netflix are “excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases”.

Will Netflix games come to Mac, PC or console?

For now, Netflix seems to be focusing mainly on mobile devices for its gaming projects. The words “only on mobile devices” were used in those aforementioned tweets.

With that in mind, we wouldn’t expect to play Netflix games on Mac, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch any time soon. But who knows what the distant future could hold…

Certainly, it’ll be interesting to see how the future pans out for this new arm of Netflix. As if an ever-growing library of films and original series wasn’t enough, Netflix could soon have us hooked on its own gaming franchises.

