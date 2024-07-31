All this isn’t much consolation if you haven’t played the Marvel Rivals beta, but we’ve got how to get into the closed beta explained, including how to get in using Twitch Drops.

Hopefully, you can get in and witness the action brought to life by the Marvel Rivals voice cast. If you don’t, then all eyes are on the Marvel Rivals release date.

There’s plenty to learn, though, so let’s get to it!

More like this

How do team-ups work in Marvel Rivals?

Team-ups in Marvel Rivals are special character combinations that bring unique benefits.

These typically follow a theme, such as Ragnarok Rebirth, which revolves around Thor, Loki and Hela, who are all Marvel characters derived from Norse mythology.

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

Sometimes it’s more what sort of weapons they use, such as The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon who have a team-up ability called Ammo Overload.

Ideally, then, you will want to seek out other heroes who will be able to team-up with you before entering into the fray.

But which are best to choose? Read on and we shall spill the beans!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the best team-ups in Marvel Rivals?

We reckon the best team-ups in Marvel Rivals are the following:

The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon – Ammo Overload

"Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in the target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing."

This is quite overpowered as your DPS will massively increase and you won’t have to pause either.

Star-Lord, Mantis and Adam Warlock – Guardian Revival

"Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them his cocooned revival."

These three will be able to revive themselves after being killed, making for a formidable trio.

Venom, Spider-Man, and Peni Parker – Symbiote Bond

"Venom shares his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, granting them symbiote abilities."

Venom will gain a massive passive health boost and Peni Parker and Spider-Man can shoot out symbiote spikes as a new ability.

Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals. NetEase, Marvel Entertainment

Luna Snow and Namor and Jeff the Land Shark – Chilling Charisma / Frozen Spitball

"Luna Snow infuses Namor or Jeff the Land Shark with ice energy, empowering his abilities with enhanced ice power."

With Luna Snow, Jeff the Land Shark and Namor can shoot out ice shards that have an area of affect, damaging nearby opponents. These also slow down enemies making them easier to hit with follow up attacks.

Iron Man, Hulk, and Doctor Strange – Gamma Charge

"Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. Doctor Strange unleashes excess gamma energy with Maelstrom of Madness and Iron Man gains a gamma upgrade with Armor Overdrive."

Hulk in Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games, Marvel Entertainment

The Hulk gets a nice passive health boost and Doctor Strange gains the ability Maelstrom of Madness.

Iron Man too gets a nice upgrade in the form of his Armor Overdrive seeing a boost, causing him to dish out even more damage.

Full list of Marvel Rivals team-ups

Below is the full list of Marvel Rivals team-ups:

Loki and Hela and Thor – Ragnarok Rebirth When Hela defeats an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki or Thor during the respawn phase.

Groot and Rocket Raccoon / Jeff the Land Shark – Planet X Pals / New Friends Rocket Raccoon or Jeff the Land Shark rides on Groot’s shoulders, receiving damage reduction.

The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon – Ammo Overload Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device, which buffs The Punisher with Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing when he enters its range.

Luna Snow and Namor and Jeff the Land Shark – Chilling Charisma / Frozen Spitball Luna Snow infuses Namor or Jeff the Land Shark with ice energy, empowering his abilities with enhanced ice power.

Iron Man, Hulk, and Doctor Strange – Gamma Charge Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. Doctor Strange unleashes excess gamma energy with Maelstrom of Madness and Iron Man gains a gamma upgrade with Armor Overdrive.

Black Panther and Magik – Dimensional Shortcut Magik opens a portal for Black Panther, allowing him to teleport to different locations on the map.

Scarlet Witch and Magneto – Metallic Chaos Scarlet Witch infuses Magneto’s greatsword with Chaos Energy, allowing Magneto to unleash powerful enchanted strikes.

Adam Warlock, Star-Lord, and Mantis – Guardian Revival Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them a cocooned revival ability.

Venom, Spider-Man, and Peni Parker – Symbiote Bond Venom shares his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, granting them symbiote abilities.



Read more on Marvel:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.