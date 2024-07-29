Added alongside Thor, we’ll be taking a little look at their backstory, if they exist in the comics and whether they have shown up anywhere else, as well as their abilities in the game.

You might not have been able to find out for yourself if you haven't played Marvel Rivals closed beta test yet.

Once you’re in, you can see all the other Marvel Rivals characters who are voiced by an excellent voice cast.

Who is Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals?

Jeff the Land Shark is a shark with legs and Strategist Class Hero in Marvel Rivals.

Jeff (also known as Jeffrey the First of His Name of the Former Staten Island) came to be after being created by MODOK along with the rest of the Land Sharks.

They initially belonged to Gwen Poole before she gave them to Deadpool after projects involving her were cancelled.

Jeff has a number of abilities at his disposal. These are:

Joyful Splash – Unleash a healing splash

– Unleash a healing splash Aqua Burst – Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range

– Launch a high-speed water sphere that bursts upon impact, dealing damage to enemies within range It’s Jeff! – Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward

– Deep dive into the scene and resurface to swallow both enemies and allies within range, activating Hide and Seek for a brief duration before ejecting the swallowed heroes forward Hide and Seek – Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a Movement Boost and the wall-crawl ability

– Dive into the scene with only his dorsal fin exposed, granting himself a Movement Boost and the wall-crawl ability Healing Bubble – Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it and boosts all healing received by that ally

– Spit a bubble that heals the ally who collects it and boosts all healing received by that ally Oblivious Cuteness – (Passive) Reduce damage taken from critical strikes

They also have a couple of Team-Up Abilities:

Frozen Spitball – Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then cap tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will

– Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor and Jeff the Land Shark, who then cap tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will New Friends – Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction

For a Suggested Combo, NetEase puts forth: "Dive into the scene with Hide and Seek, sustain the team with Joyful Splash or Healing Bubble, and deal damage with Aqua Burst.

"Unleash It’s Jeff! to swallow enemies and allies alike, then strategically spit them out to shift the tides of battle."

Does Jeff the Land Shark exist in the comics?

Yes, Jeff the Landshark first appeared in West Coast Avengers vol 3 #6.

They remained nameless until West Coast Avengers issue #7, when Gwen Poole adopted them and named them Jeff, like she had done so with many previous animals she had adopted as part of a recurring gag.

With such a positive reception from fans, Jeff was spared the fate of the Jeffs that had come before him.

He remained for the rest of the West Coast Avengers comics, and has cropped up in Gwenpool Strikes Back and Deadpool.

They even got their own spin-off comic, It’s Jeff, which has been met with positive critical reception.

Has Jeff the Land Shark appeared anywhere else?

Jeff the Land Shark has shown up in a number of different mediums as his popularity begins to grow.

As well as Marvel Rivals, Jeff the Land Shark has appeared as a playable character in Marvel Puzzle Quest and Marvel Snap.

Outside of video games, Jeff the Land Shark has graced the board games Marvel: Crisis Protocol and Marvel United: Multiverse.

You can also have your very own Jeff the Land Shark at home, as Hasbro released an action figure of them as part of its Marvel Legends line.

No doubt we will see Jeff crop up in even more places as time goes on.

