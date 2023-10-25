Everything from your goalkeeper all the way through the defence and midfield to your striker has been accounted for. And while FM24 is not available yet, it's still good to get prepared ahead of time to start your campaign ahead of the competition.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young goalkeepers

Andre Gomes (18) – Portugal and Benfica

Bart Verbruggen (20) – Anderlecht and Netherlands

Dennis Seimen (17) – VFB Stuttgart and Germany

Guillaume Restes (18) – Toulouse and France

James Beadle (18) – Brighton and England

FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young centre-backs

Antonio Silva (19) – Atlanta and Italy

Ashley Phillips (17) – Tottenham and England

Illia Zabarnyi (20) – Bournemouth and Ukraine

Mamadou Sarr (17) – Olympique Lyonnais and France

Mattia Viti (21) – Nice and Italy

FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young wing-backs

Alejandro Balde (19) – Barcelona and Spain

Lewis Hall (18) – Newcastle and England

Malo Gusto (20) – Chelsea and France

Nuno Mendes (20) – PSG and Portugal

Yan Couto (21) – Girona and Brazil

FM 24 Sega

FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young centre-midfielders

Bilal El Khannouss – Genk and Morocco

Fabian Rieder – Stade Rennais and Switzerland

Harvey Elliott (20) – Liverpool and England

Jude Bellingham (20) – Real Madrid and England

Pedri (20) – Barcelona and Spain

FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young wingers

Ângelo Gabriel (18) – Chelsea and Brazil

Ansu Fati (20) – Brighton and Spain

Exequiel Zeballos (21) – Boca Juniors and Argentina

Nico Williams (20) – Athletico Bilbao and Spain

Sergey Pinyaev (18) – Lokomotiv Moscow and Russia

FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young strikers

Endrick (16) – Palmeiras and Brazil

Evan Ferguson (18) Brighton and Republic of Ireland

Rasmus Højlund (20) – Manchester United and Denmark

Tiago Tomas (20) – Stuttgart and Portugal

Youssoufa Moukoko (18) – Borussia Dortmund and Cameroon

Football Manager 2024 is set to launch on 6th November 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It will then be released shortly afterwards on Nintendo Switch as Football Manager 2024 Touch and exclusively on Netflix as FM24 Mobile.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.