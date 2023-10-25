FM 24 wonderkids: Best young players in Football Manager 2024
From Ansu Fati to Youssoufa Moukoko, here's which young players to pick for your starting line-up.
Signing a wonderkid in Football Manager 2024 is not only a great way to kickstart your team but a surefire way to implement some longevity. Who should you pick up though? Jude Bellingham? Harvey Elliott? Evan Ferguson? So many choices!
While there are many notable young players that will catch your eye, it's well worth investing in those names that aren't making headlines yet. With that, we've got some of the best homegrown talent from England, Portugal, Brazil, Spain and more.
Everything from your goalkeeper all the way through the defence and midfield to your striker has been accounted for. And while FM24 is not available yet, it's still good to get prepared ahead of time to start your campaign ahead of the competition.
FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young goalkeepers
- Andre Gomes (18) – Portugal and Benfica
- Bart Verbruggen (20) – Anderlecht and Netherlands
- Dennis Seimen (17) – VFB Stuttgart and Germany
- Guillaume Restes (18) – Toulouse and France
- James Beadle (18) – Brighton and England
FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young centre-backs
- Antonio Silva (19) – Atlanta and Italy
- Ashley Phillips (17) – Tottenham and England
- Illia Zabarnyi (20) – Bournemouth and Ukraine
- Mamadou Sarr (17) – Olympique Lyonnais and France
- Mattia Viti (21) – Nice and Italy
FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young wing-backs
- Alejandro Balde (19) – Barcelona and Spain
- Lewis Hall (18) – Newcastle and England
- Malo Gusto (20) – Chelsea and France
- Nuno Mendes (20) – PSG and Portugal
- Yan Couto (21) – Girona and Brazil
FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young centre-midfielders
- Bilal El Khannouss – Genk and Morocco
- Fabian Rieder – Stade Rennais and Switzerland
- Harvey Elliott (20) – Liverpool and England
- Jude Bellingham (20) – Real Madrid and England
- Pedri (20) – Barcelona and Spain
FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young wingers
- Ângelo Gabriel (18) – Chelsea and Brazil
- Ansu Fati (20) – Brighton and Spain
- Exequiel Zeballos (21) – Boca Juniors and Argentina
- Nico Williams (20) – Athletico Bilbao and Spain
- Sergey Pinyaev (18) – Lokomotiv Moscow and Russia
FM 24 Wonderkids: Best young strikers
- Endrick (16) – Palmeiras and Brazil
- Evan Ferguson (18) Brighton and Republic of Ireland
- Rasmus Højlund (20) – Manchester United and Denmark
- Tiago Tomas (20) – Stuttgart and Portugal
- Youssoufa Moukoko (18) – Borussia Dortmund and Cameroon
Football Manager 2024 is set to launch on 6th November 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
It will then be released shortly afterwards on Nintendo Switch as Football Manager 2024 Touch and exclusively on Netflix as FM24 Mobile.
