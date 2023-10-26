FM24 bargains: Best cheap players in Football Manager 2024
Make the most of your budget with these FM 24 player deals.
The transfer market in Football Manager 2024 is all about walking away with the best possible deal. Be that for a rising star, a veteran that still has a good few years in them or even someone at the top of their game but not appreciated as such.
Landing one of the best cheap players can go a long way to improving your overall team, and that's why we've scoured every league to bring you some real bargains.
Beginning from the goalkeeper and working your way through to the striker, every position is covered - so you can jump into FM24 on day one with a good idea of who to sign.
A value limit of £15 million has been set. However, it's worth noting that often players can be acquired for less than their expected price on the transfer market.
For instance, Grady Diangana is £7 million, but you can get him for a little over half a million. Either way, this guide will hopefully get you started on the right foot.
FM 24 bargains: best cheap goalkeepers
- Andrew (22) – Gil Vicente, Brazil and £5 million
- Cristian Rivero (24) – Valencia, Spain and £1 million
- David de Gea (32) – Free Agent, Spain and £0
- Ferran Quetglás (20) – Real Madrid, Spain and £250,000
- Ivo Grbić (27) – Atlético Madrid, Croatia and £3 million
FM 24 bargains: best cheap defenders
- Matteo Darmian (33) – Inter Milan, Italy and £5 million
- Patrick Dorgu (18) – Lecce, Denmark and £8 million
- Samir (28) – Tigres, Brazil and £7 million
- Simon Kjær (34) – AC Milan, Denmark and £2.7 million
- Valentin Gendrey (22) – Lecce, France and £6.9 million
FM 24 bargains: best cheap midfielders
- André Anderson (24) – Lazio, Brazil and £2 million
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (34) – Inter Milan, Armenia and £4.5 million
- Javier Pastore (34) – Free Agent, Argentina and £0
- Keaton Parks (24) – New York City, US and £2 million
- Marc Cucalón (18) – Real Madrid, Spain and £1.8 million
FM 24 bargains: best cheap wingers
- Gianluca Prestianni (17) – Vélez Sarsfield, Argentina and £5 million
- Grady Diangana (24) – West Brom, England and £7 million
- Lucas Vázquez (32) – Real Madrid, Spain and £10 million
- Nathan Redmond (28) – Burnley, England and £7 million
- Robert Alvarado (24) – Chivas, Mexico and £4.5 million
FM 24 bargains: best cheap strikers
- Jackson Muleka (24) – Beşiktaş, Congo and £2.5 million
- Luis Muriel (32) – Atalanta, Colombia and £3 million
- Mohamed Bouldini (27) – Levante, Spain and £7 million
- Sergio Araujo (31) – AEK Athens, Argentina and £6 million
- Tyrese Campbell (23) – Stoke, England and £7 million
