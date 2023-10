Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

If you’re looking for an easy ride, you’ll want to pick a club with a big starting budget that allows you to sign the best players and wonderkids the game has to offer.

On the flip side, choosing a team with a small starting budget will let you live out your dreams of taking a smaller club to the top thanks to smart management and use of good tactics – rather than buying the league.

Of course, while the budgets listed below are what you will start with (based on real world transfers from the summer 2023 transfer window), they will not stay at those levels, and will increase/decrease depending on your performance, spending and other factors.

It’s worth noting, too, that the budgets are from the beta version of the game. We’ll update this page with any starting budget changes that come into place after its full release.

However you want to play, here are the FM24 starting budgets with the big and small budgets available in the Premier League, throughout the English football pyramid and beyond.

Premier League starting budgets in FM24

Arsenal | Transfer Budget - £5m | Wage Budget - £3.55m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Aston Villa | Transfer Budget - £3m | Wage Budget - £2.65m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bournemouth | Transfer Budget - £5m | Wage Budget - £1.37m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Brentford | Transfer Budget - £30m | Wage Budget - £1.11m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Brighton & Hove Albion | Transfer Budget - £80m | Wage Budget - £1.46m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Burnley | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £1.01m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Chelsea | Transfer Budget - £6m | Wage Budget - £4.13m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Crystal Palace | Transfer Budget - £7m | Wage Budget - £1.47m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Everton | Transfer Budget - £1m | Wage Budget - £1.97m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Fulham | Transfer Budget - £20m | Wage Budget - £1.55m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Liverpool | Transfer Budget - £64m | Wage Budget - £3.8m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Luton Town | Transfer Budget - £2m | Wage Budget - £930k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Manchester City | Transfer Budget - £35m | Wage Budget - £3.45m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Manchester United | Transfer Budget - £6m | Wage Budget - £4.86m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Newcastle United | Transfer Budget - £5m | Wage Budget - £2.62m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Nottingham Forest | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £1.71m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Sheffield United | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £644k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Tottenham Hotspur | Transfer Budget - £19.4m | Wage Budget - £3.26m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - West Ham United | Transfer Budget - £24m | Wage Budget - £2.15m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Wolverhampton Wanderers | Transfer Budget - £2.5m | Wage Budget - £1.44m

Championship starting budgets in FM24

Birmingham City | Transfer Budget - £1m | Wage Budget - £321k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Blackburn Rovers | Transfer Budget - £1m | Wage Budget - £327k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bristol City | Transfer Budget - £1m | Wage Budget - £230k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Cardiff City | Transfer Budget - £100k | Wage Budget - £313k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Coventry City | Transfer Budget - £2.5m | Wage Budget - £225k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Huddersfield Town | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £180k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Hull City | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £365k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Ipswich Town | Transfer Budget - £200k | Wage Budget - £162k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Leeds United | Transfer Budget - £1m | Wage Budget - £772k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Leicester City | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £1.32m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Middlesbrough | Transfer Budget - £1m | Wage Budget - £472k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Millwall | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £241k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Norwich City | Transfer Budget - £5m | Wage Budget - £596k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Plymouth Argyle | Transfer Budget - £500k | Wage Budget - £193k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Preston North End | Transfer Budget - £100k | Wage Budget - £244k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - QPR | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £234k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Rotherham United | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £172k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Sheffield Wednesday | Transfer Budget - £250k | Wage Budget - £355k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Southampton | Transfer Budget - £20m | Wage Budget - £930k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Stoke City | Transfer Budget - £1.5m | Wage Budget - £363k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Sunderland | Transfer Budget - £7m | Wage Budget - £267k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Swansea City | Transfer Budget - £500k | Wage Budget - £319k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Watford | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £419k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - West Bromwich Albion | Transfer Budget - £500k | Wage Budget - £429k

League One starting budgets in FM24

Barnsley | Transfer Budget - £250k | Wage Budget - £112k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Blackpool | Transfer Budget - £200k | Wage Budget - £121k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bolton Wanderers | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £130k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bristol Rovers | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £90k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Burton Albion | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £64k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Cambridge United | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £70k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Carlisle United | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £130k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Charlton Athletic | Transfer Budget - £25k | Wage Budget - £130k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Cheltenham Town | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £45k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Derby County | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £199k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Exeter City | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £61k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Fleetwood Town | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £75k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Leyton Orient | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £74k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Lincoln City | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £70k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Northampton Town | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £60k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Oxford United | Transfer Budget - £100k | Wage Budget - £108k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Peterborough United | Transfer Budget - £1m | Wage Budget - £86k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Port Vale | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £59k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Portsmouth | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £106k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Reading | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £106k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Shrewsbury Town | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £68k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Stevenage | Transfer Budget - £20k | Wage Budget - £70k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Wigan Athletic | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £120k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Wycome Wanderers | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £83k

League Two starting budgets in FM24

Accrington Stanley | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £32k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - AFC Wimbledon | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £42k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Barrow | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £39k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bradford City | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £74k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Colchester United | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £55k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Crawley Town | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £35k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Crewe Alexandra | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £27k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Doncaster Rovers | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £54k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Forest Green Rovers | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £73k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Gillingham | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £65k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Grimsby Town | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £40k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Harrogate Town | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £46k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Mansfield Town | Transfer Budget - £30k | Wage Budget - £70k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - MK Dons | Transfer Budget - £200k | Wage Budget - £93k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Morecambe | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £32k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Newport County | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £29k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Notts County | Transfer Budget - £100k | Wage Budget - £51k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Salford City | Transfer Budget - £25k | Wage Budget - £53k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Stockport County | Transfer Budget - £100k | Wage Budget - £74k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Sutton United | Transfer Budget - £5k | Wage Budget - £39k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Swindon Town | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £40k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Tranmere Rovers | Transfer Budget - £5k | Wage Budget - £43k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Walsall | Transfer Budget - £150k | Wage Budget - £38k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Wrexham | Transfer Budget - £250k | Wage Budget - £117k

National League starting budgets in FM24

AFC Fylde | Transfer Budget - £20k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Aldershot Town | Transfer Budget - £17k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Altrincham | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Barnet | Transfer Budget - £1 | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Boreham Wood | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bromley | Transfer Budget - £18k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Chesterfield | Transfer Budget - £200k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Dagenham & Redbridge | Transfer Budget - £25k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Dorking Wanderers | Transfer Budget - £25k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Eastleigh | Transfer Budget - £1k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Ebbsfleet United | Transfer Budget - £15k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - FC Halifax | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Gateshead | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Hartlepool United | Transfer Budget - £1 | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Kiddeminster Harriers | Transfer Budget - £1 | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Maidenhead United | Transfer Budget - £1k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Oldham Athletic | Transfer Budget - £150k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Oxford City | Transfer Budget - £1 | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Rochdale | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Solihull Moors | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Southend United | Transfer Budget - £1 | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Wealdstone | Transfer Budget - £10k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Woking | Transfer Budget - £5k | Wage Budget - £0

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - York City | Transfer Budget - £50k | Wage Budget - £0

Spanish La Liga starting budgets in FM24

Alavés | Transfer Budget - £1.7m | Wage Budget - £163k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Almería | Transfer Budget - £943k | Wage Budget - £256k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Athletic Club de Bilbao | Transfer Budget - £21.4m | Wage Budget - £1m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Atlético de Madrid | Transfer Budget - £4.3m | Wage Budget - £3.1m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - CA Osasuna | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £1.1m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Cádiz CF | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £348k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Celta Vigo | Transfer Budget - £34.3m | Wage Budget - £358k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - FC Barcelona | Transfer Budget - £2.1m | Wage Budget - £3.35m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Getafe | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £411k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Girona | Transfer Budget - £4.3m | Wage Budget - £447k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Granada | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £212k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Rayo Vallecano | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £356k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - RCD Mallorca | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £349k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Real Betis | Transfer Budget - £2.6m | Wage Budget - £790k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Real Madrid | Transfer Budget - £21.4m | Wage Budget - £5.33m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Real Sociedad | Transfer Budget - £1.3m | Wage Budget - £790k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Sevilla | Transfer Budget - £4.3m | Wage Budget - £1.11m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - UD Las Palmas | Transfer Budget - £1.7m | Wage Budget - £253k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Valencia | Transfer Budget - £1.7m | Wage Budget - £493k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Villareal | Transfer Budget - £12.9m | Wage Budget - £851k

Italian Serie A starting budgets in FM24

Atalanta | Transfer Budget - £17.1m | Wage Budget - £996k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bologna | Transfer Budget - £6.9m | Wage Budget - £607k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - AC Monza (Brianza) | Transfer Budget - £8.6m | Wage Budget - £634k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Cagliari | Transfer Budget - £4.3m | Wage Budget - £608k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Empoli | Transfer Budget - £5.1m | Wage Budget - £587k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Fiorentina | Transfer Budget - £7.3m | Wage Budget - £1.1m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Genoa | Transfer Budget - £6.3m | Wage Budget - £647k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Hellas Verona | Transfer Budget - £5.1m | Wage Budget - £479k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Inter Milan | Transfer Budget - £12.9m | Wage Budget - £2.46m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Juventus | Transfer Budget - £12.9m | Wage Budget - £2.38m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Lazio | Transfer Budget - £12.9m | Wage Budget - £1.36m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Lecce | Transfer Budget - £4.3m | Wage Budget - £343k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - AC Milan | Transfer Budget - £17.1m | Wage Budget - £1.75m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - SSC Napoli | Transfer Budget - £30m | Wage Budget - £1.44m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - AS Roma | Transfer Budget - £8.6m | Wage Budget - £2.1m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Salernitana 1919 | Transfer Budget - £4.3m | Wage Budget - £547k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Sassuolo | Transfer Budget - £12.9m | Wage Budget - £712k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Torino | Transfer Budget - £6m | Wage Budget - £801k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Udinese | Transfer Budget - £6.9m | Wage Budget - £516k

German Bundesliga starting budgets in FM24

1 FC Heidenheim | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £301k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - 1 FC Köln | Transfer Budget - £429k | Wage Budget - £528k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - 1 FSV Mainz 05 | Transfer Budget - £2.6m | Wage Budget - £640k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Transfer Budget - £6.8m | Wage Budget - £1.61m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Bayern Munich | Transfer Budget - £17.1m | Wage Budget - £4.48m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Borussia Dortmund | Transfer Budget - £8.6m | Wage Budget - £2.67m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Borussia Mönchengladbach | Transfer Budget - £2.6m | Wage Budget - £917k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Darmstadt 98 | Transfer Budget - £429k | Wage Budget - £287k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Eintracht Frankfurt | Transfer Budget - £4.3m | Wage Budget - £989k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - FC Augsburg | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £597k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - RB Leipzig | Transfer Budget - £17.1m | Wage Budget - £2.28m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - SC Freiburg | Transfer Budget - £1.3m | Wage Budget - £681k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim | Transfer Budget - £7.7m | Wage Budget - £919k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Union Berlin | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £753k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - VFB Stuttgart | Transfer Budget - £4.7m | Wage Budget - £762k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - VFL Bochum | Transfer Budget - £0 | Wage Budget - £431k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - VFL Wolfsburg | Transfer Budget - £6m | Wage Budget - £1.1m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Werder Bremen | Transfer Budget - £180k | Wage Budget - £564k

French Ligue 1 starting budgets in FM24

AS Monaco | Transfer Budget - £25.7m | Wage Budget - £883k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Clermont Foot | Transfer Budget - £429k | Wage Budget - £190k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - FC Lorient | Transfer Budget - £2.1m | Wage Budget - £307k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - FC Metz | Transfer Budget - £2.6m | Wage Budget - £178k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - FC Nantes | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £437k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Le Havre AC | Transfer Budget - £257k | Wage Budget - £154k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Lille OSC | Transfer Budget - £3.4m | Wage Budget - £495k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Olympique Lyonnais | Transfer Budget - £3m | Wage Budget - £790k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Marseille | Transfer Budget - £857k | Wage Budget - £1.2m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Montpellier HSC | Transfer Budget - £3.4m | Wage Budget - £330k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - OGC Nice | Transfer Budget - £2.7m | Wage Budget - £453k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - PSG | Transfer Budget - £25.7m | Wage Budget - £4.3m

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - RC Lens | Transfer Budget - £1.7m | Wage Budget - £448k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Reims | Transfer Budget - £2.6m | Wage Budget - £266k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Stade Brestois 29 | Transfer Budget - £4.7m | Wage Budget - £246k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Stade Rennais | Transfer Budget - £12.9m | Wage Budget - £517k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Strasbourg | Transfer Budget - £1.3m | Wage Budget - £517k

| Transfer Budget - | Wage Budget - Toulouse FC | Transfer Budget - £429k | Wage Budget - £198k

