Developer Sports Interactive has promised lots of new features, including smarter transfers, improved player development tweaks and the inclusion of the J League from Japan for the very first time. That's 60 new clubs to choose from three divisions.

The good news is that all FM23 players will be able to transfer their saves across to FM24, meaning there's no need to restart all over again.

And what better way to refresh your memory and get the edge over the competition than to jump into the beta, right?

To find out everything you need to know about the FM24 beta, when it takes place and how to access it, head below for all the latest details.

Football Manager 24. Sports Interactive

The FM24 beta is expected to take place two weeks before the official launch date, so we can expect to see it roll out sometime close to 23rd October 2023.

This is going off past FM24 betas, however - nothing has been confirmed yet. We should find out more in the coming days.

Which consoles and platforms can access the FM24 beta?

The FM24 beta is only available to those looking to play the game on PC, either via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Sadly, those on console and mobile will need to wait until the game launches fully to get a taste of the action. Thankfully, neither will have too long to wait.

How to get the FM24 beta

FM 24. Sports Interactive

To get the FM24 beta, you will need to pre-order a copy of the game. Once secured and the beta is live, a key will be sent out giving you access to the experience. This can then be redeemed on either the Steam or Epic Games Store.

Players can expect to take part in regular matches and Fantasy Draft mode. Your save will continue over to the final release, as well.

FM24 will launch on 6th November 2023 for PC players, while FM24 Console will also arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass the very same day.

Anyone wanting to pick up the game on Nintendo Switch will need to opt for Football Manager 2024 Touch, again available on 6th November. Finally, FM24 will also make its way to mobile exclusively for Netflix members at the same time.

