Now available across PC and console, FM24 has thousands of players to pick from – some cheap, some not so cheap.

When it comes to the best of the best, it's no surprise that you'll need to bid big if you want to get their names on your team sheet.

Think upwards of £100 million, unless you're willing to wait until the end of their career. And nobody wants that.

To break this all down, we've rounded up all the best players for every position available in FM24, including elite strikers, goalkeepers and everything in between.

You'll also find what club and country they play for in Football Manager 24, as well as how much they are estimated to cost.

Best strikers in FM24

Striker: Erling Haaland – Manchester City, Norway and £300 million

Centre-Forward: Harry Kane – Bayern Munich, England and £236 million

Best wingers in FM24

Right Winger: Lionel Messi – Inter Miami, Argentina and £300 million

Left Winger: Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid, Brazil and £113 million

Best midfielders in FM24

Attacking Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City, Belgium and £300 million

Central Midfielder: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City, Portugal and £268 million

Defensive Midfielder: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich, Germany and £300 million

Best wing-backs in FM24

Right Wing-Back: Kyle Walker – Manchester City, England and £300 million

Left Wing-Back: Alejandro Balde – Barcelona, Spain and £100 million

Best defenders in FM24

Centre-Back: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool, Netherlands and £300 million

Alternative: Rúben Dias – Manchester City, Portugal and £235 million

Best goalkeepers in FM24

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid, Spain and £300 million

Alternative: Ederson – Manchester City, Brazil and £240 million

Football Manager 2024 is available across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. FM24 is also available for Netflix members via mobile.

