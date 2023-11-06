FM24 best players: Elite strikers, goalkeepers and all positions in between
From Alejandro Balde to Virgil van Dijk, here's what players to get in Football Manager 2024.
A new season of Football Manager is upon us, meaning wannabe Pep Guardiolas across the globe will look to assemble the best players that the beautiful game has produced.
From the Premier League to the Bundesliga to La Liga and beyond, we've got you covered.
Now available across PC and console, FM24 has thousands of players to pick from – some cheap, some not so cheap.
When it comes to the best of the best, it's no surprise that you'll need to bid big if you want to get their names on your team sheet.
Think upwards of £100 million, unless you're willing to wait until the end of their career. And nobody wants that.
To break this all down, we've rounded up all the best players for every position available in FM24, including elite strikers, goalkeepers and everything in between.
You'll also find what club and country they play for in Football Manager 24, as well as how much they are estimated to cost.
Best strikers in FM24
Striker: Erling Haaland – Manchester City, Norway and £300 million
Centre-Forward: Harry Kane – Bayern Munich, England and £236 million
Best wingers in FM24
Right Winger: Lionel Messi – Inter Miami, Argentina and £300 million
Left Winger: Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid, Brazil and £113 million
Best midfielders in FM24
Attacking Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City, Belgium and £300 million
Central Midfielder: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City, Portugal and £268 million
Defensive Midfielder: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich, Germany and £300 million
Best wing-backs in FM24
Right Wing-Back: Kyle Walker – Manchester City, England and £300 million
Left Wing-Back: Alejandro Balde – Barcelona, Spain and £100 million
Best defenders in FM24
Centre-Back: Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool, Netherlands and £300 million
Alternative: Rúben Dias – Manchester City, Portugal and £235 million
Best goalkeepers in FM24
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid, Spain and £300 million
Alternative: Ederson – Manchester City, Brazil and £240 million
Football Manager 2024 is available across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. FM24 is also available for Netflix members via mobile.
