All Roblox Mugen codes for July 2025

Below are all the currently working Mugen codes for July 2025:

PATCHMEUP – 3 Lucky Spins

– 3 Lucky Spins RELEASE – 5 Lucky Spins and 10k yen

– 5 Lucky Spins and 10k yen THANKS100K – 5 Lucky Spins and 10k yen

– 5 Lucky Spins and 10k yen PLAYTEST – 3 Lucky Spins, 10 spins

Once we become aware of more codes, we will update you as soon as possible. It is quite hard to keep track of codes, though, as there is not really much in the way of a social media presence from the developers.

But above should be all the codes that work.

Expired Mugen codes

Below are all known expired codes:

TESTING – 5 Lucky Spins

How to redeem Roblox Mugen codes

To redeem Mugen codes, just follow these steps:

In Roblox, launch Mugen

A “Codes” button is visible on the left of the screen, second from the bottom. Click it

A window will appear where you can enter in your code

Press the redeem button

Once you’ve done this, it will tell you if the code was valid or not, but you won’t actually know what you got, but the codes provided above tell you, so it’s all good!

If the code you have used is for extra free spins, these will be added to your Mugen spins.

And that’s all there is to it!

