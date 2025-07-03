Mugen codes on Roblox: Full list of codes and how to redeem code explained
Demon slaying is hard enough as it is.
Mugen codes will help you get even more out of the hit new action-packed Roblox game that sees players taking on demons with unique sword combat mechanics.
The game is fast-paced and can be brutal for newcomers, so it’s wise to take any help you can get.
But, you’re here for the Mugen codes, so let’s not dilly-dally and get straight to it!
All Roblox Mugen codes for July 2025
Below are all the currently working Mugen codes for July 2025:
- PATCHMEUP – 3 Lucky Spins
- RELEASE – 5 Lucky Spins and 10k yen
- THANKS100K – 5 Lucky Spins and 10k yen
- PLAYTEST – 3 Lucky Spins, 10 spins
Once we become aware of more codes, we will update you as soon as possible. It is quite hard to keep track of codes, though, as there is not really much in the way of a social media presence from the developers.
But above should be all the codes that work.
Expired Mugen codes
Below are all known expired codes:
- TESTING – 5 Lucky Spins
How to redeem Roblox Mugen codes
To redeem Mugen codes, just follow these steps:
- In Roblox, launch Mugen
- A “Codes” button is visible on the left of the screen, second from the bottom. Click it
- A window will appear where you can enter in your code
- Press the redeem button
Once you’ve done this, it will tell you if the code was valid or not, but you won’t actually know what you got, but the codes provided above tell you, so it’s all good!
If the code you have used is for extra free spins, these will be added to your Mugen spins.
And that’s all there is to it!
Authors
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.