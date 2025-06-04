We've also got a couple of lists of Roblox image IDs and music codes for you to check out, but for now, let's take a look at all the available Grow a Garden codes.

Full list of Grow a Garden codes for June 2025

Codes in Grow a Garden will typically reward you with some seed packs and other helpful items to help give your crops a big boost.

Here are all of the currently available Grow a Garden codes:

Active Grow a Garden codes

There are no active Grow a Garden codes

Expired Grow a Garden codes

LUNARGLOW10

BIZZY25

BUZZYBEES25

BEES10

BUZZINGEVENT20

3BILLION

2BILLION

9MCCU

LOCKFRUIT10

New codes are regularly shared via the game's official Discord server, especially to celebrate events and milestones.

We'll be updating this list as an when we have more codes, so be sure to check back regularly!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to redeem codes in Grow a Garden

Redeeming codes in Grow a Garden is simple, and only takes a few steps – here's how to do it:

Launch Grow a Garden in Roblox Open the 'Settings' menu by clicking the gear icon in the top left corner Under the 'Redeem Codes' heading, type or paste your code into the text box Click 'Claim'

That's everything you need to do! As soon as you hit 'Claim', you'll get your rewards immediately – happy planting!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.