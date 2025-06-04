Grow a Garden codes: Full list for June 2025 and how to redeem them
Every now and again, a new game comes along that takes Roblox by storm and Grow a Garden has done exactly that.
The game lets players do what it says on the tin – grow a garden – using seeds to plant and nurture crops before selling them on for a profit, sort of like a Roblox version of Stardew Valley.
Full list of Grow a Garden codes for June 2025
Codes in Grow a Garden will typically reward you with some seed packs and other helpful items to help give your crops a big boost.
Here are all of the currently available Grow a Garden codes:
Active Grow a Garden codes
- There are no active Grow a Garden codes
Expired Grow a Garden codes
- LUNARGLOW10
- BIZZY25
- BUZZYBEES25
- BEES10
- BUZZINGEVENT20
- 3BILLION
- 2BILLION
- 9MCCU
- LOCKFRUIT10
New codes are regularly shared via the game's official Discord server, especially to celebrate events and milestones.
We'll be updating this list as an when we have more codes, so be sure to check back regularly!
How to redeem codes in Grow a Garden
Redeeming codes in Grow a Garden is simple, and only takes a few steps – here's how to do it:
- Launch Grow a Garden in Roblox
- Open the 'Settings' menu by clicking the gear icon in the top left corner
- Under the 'Redeem Codes' heading, type or paste your code into the text box
- Click 'Claim'
That's everything you need to do! As soon as you hit 'Claim', you'll get your rewards immediately – happy planting!
