99 Nights in the Forest codes: Full list of codes for September 2025
Can you survive?
If you're after some codes for 99 Nights in the Forest, then you've come to the right place.
The smash-hit horror game, which sees you building a camp in the depths of a forest where four children went missing, tasks you with surviving for – you guessed it – 99 nights.
It's quickly grown to become one of the biggest games on Roblox, and it's easy to see why.
But if it's 99 Nights in the Forest codes, then here's the full list that you can redeem for plenty of cool rewards.
Codes in 99 Nights in the Forest are fairly new and will typically reward you with Diamonds that you can spend on buying new classes in the game.
Here is the full list of currently active 99 Nights in the Forest codes:
Active codes
- afterparty – 15x Diamonds
Expired codes
- There are currently no expired codes for 99 Nights in the Forest
How to redeem codes in 99 Nights in the Forest
Redeeming codes in 99 Nights in the Forest is simple, and only requires you to fulfil a few quick steps.
- Launch 99 Nights in the Forest in Roblox
- Click the diamonds icon in the bottom left corner of your screen
- Click the 'Codes' button in the bottom right corner of the menu
- Type or paste in your code of choice and hit 'Submit' to redeem your code
- Enjoy your rewards!
