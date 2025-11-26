Even though it's still only in beta, The Forge already looks like it could be the next big Roblox game, and with our codes, you'll have a great head start on the competition.

The game sees you mining for ores and then smelting into weapons at, surprise surprise, the Forge, which you can then use to take down all sorts of enemies that you'll encounter in the game's world.

For now, though, you're here for codes, and you can scroll down for a look at all the active codes for The Forge in Roblox for November 2025.

Roblox The Forge codes: Full list of codes for November 2025

While The Forge is still quite a new game, there are already some codes for it that offer players free Rerolls.

Here is the full list of currently active The Forge codes:

Active codes

BETARELEASE! – 2x Rerolls (NEW)

2x Rerolls (NEW) POSTRELEASEQNA – 1x Rerolls (NEW)

Expired codes

RELEASE – 1x Reroll

How to redeem codes in The Forge in Roblox

Like with many Roblox games, redeeming your codes in The Forge is simple, and only requires you to follow a few short steps:

Launch The Forge in your Roblox client Click the cog icon in the top-left corner to open up the in-game Settings menu Scroll down until you see the 'Codes' section with a text box next to it Type or paste your code of choice into the text box and hit 'Claim' Enjoy your rewards!

