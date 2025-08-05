Blox Fruits codes: Full list for August 2025 and how to redeem
Get yourself One Piece of our codes!
Blox Fruits is an awesome combo of Roblox action and One Piece, for all you fans of the Straw Hat Pirates out there.
And just like many other Roblox games, you can use Blox Fruits codes to earn free rewards in-game to help you become the strongest player out there.
But right now, you're here looking for Blox Fruits codes, and we have a full list of them for August 2025 – let's take a look!
Full list of Blox Fruits codes for August 2025
Here are all of the available codes for Blox Fruits for August 2025:
Active Blox Fruits codes
- 1LOSTADMIN – 10 minutes of 2x XP (Include a space at the end of this code!) NEW
- KITT_RESET – Free stat reset
- Sub2CaptainMaui – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- DEVSCOOKING – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- kittgaming – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2Fer999 – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- Enyu_is_Pro – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- Magicbus – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- JCWK – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- Starcodeheo – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- Bluxxy – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- fudd10_v2 – Free Beli
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2NoobMaster123 – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2UncleKizaru – Free stat reset
- Sub2Daigrock – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- Axiore – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- TantaiGaming – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- StrawHatMaine – 15 minutes of 2x XP
- Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of 2x XP
- Fudd10 – $1
- Bignews – One in-game title
- TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of 2x XP
Expired Blox Fruits codes
- ADMINFIGHT
- GIFTING_HOURS
- EARN_FRUITS
- FIGHT4FRUIT
- NOEXPLOITER
- NOOB2ADMIN
- CODESLIDE
- ADMINHACKED
- ADMINDARES
- fruitconcepts
- krazydares
- TRIPLEABUSE
- SEATROLLING
- NEWTROLL
- REWARDFUN
- 24NOADMIN
- DRAGONABUSE
- SECRET_ADMIN
- ADMIN_TROLL
- STAFFBATTLE
- ADMIN_STRENGTH
- JULYUPDATE_RESET
- NOOB_REFUND
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS
- CINCODEMAYO_BOOST
- ADMINGIVEAWAY
- GAMER_ROBOT_1M
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1
- GAMERROBOT_YT
- TY_FOR_WATCHING
- EXP_5B
- RESET_5B
- UPD16
- 3BVISITS
- 2BILLION
- UPD15
- THIRDSEA
- 1MLIKES_RESET
- UPD14
- 1BILLION
- ShutDownFix2
- XmasExp
- XmasReset
- Update11
- PointsReset
- Update10
- Control
How to redeem codes in Blox Fruits
Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple – just follow these steps:
- Launch Blox Fruits in Roblox
- Choose a side
- Click the gift symbol on the left-hand side of the screen
- Paste or type in your selected Blox Fruits code
- Hit enter
- Enjoy your rewards!
