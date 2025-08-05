We have plenty of other codes pages too, so if you like Grow a Garden, Mugen, Basketball Zero or more, be sure to check them out!

But right now, you're here looking for Blox Fruits codes, and we have a full list of them for August 2025 – let's take a look!

Full list of Blox Fruits codes for August 2025

Here are all of the available codes for Blox Fruits for August 2025:

Active Blox Fruits codes

1LOSTADMIN – 10 minutes of 2x XP (Include a space at the end of this code!) NEW

10 minutes of 2x XP (Include a space at the end of this code!) NEW KITT_RESET – Free stat reset

Free stat reset Sub2CaptainMaui – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP DEVSCOOKING – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP kittgaming – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP Sub2Fer999 – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP Enyu_is_Pro – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP Magicbus – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP JCWK – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP Starcodeheo – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP Bluxxy – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP fudd10_v2 – Free Beli

Free Beli SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 30 minutes of 2x XP

30 minutes of 2x XP Sub2NoobMaster123 – 15 minutes of 2x XP

15 minutes of 2x XP Sub2UncleKizaru – Free stat reset

Free stat reset Sub2Daigrock – 15 minutes of 2x XP

15 minutes of 2x XP Axiore – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP TantaiGaming – 15 minutes of 2x XP

15 minutes of 2x XP StrawHatMaine – 15 minutes of 2x XP

15 minutes of 2x XP Sub2OfficialNoobie – 20 minutes of 2x XP

20 minutes of 2x XP Fudd10 – $1

$1 Bignews – One in-game title

One in-game title TheGreatAce – 20 minutes of 2x XP

Expired Blox Fruits codes

ADMINFIGHT

GIFTING_HOURS

EARN_FRUITS

FIGHT4FRUIT

NOEXPLOITER

NOOB2ADMIN

CODESLIDE

ADMINHACKED

ADMINDARES

fruitconcepts

krazydares

TRIPLEABUSE

SEATROLLING

NEWTROLL

REWARDFUN

24NOADMIN

DRAGONABUSE

SECRET_ADMIN

ADMIN_TROLL

STAFFBATTLE

ADMIN_STRENGTH

JULYUPDATE_RESET

NOOB_REFUND

15B_BESTBROTHERS

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

ADMINGIVEAWAY

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

GAMERROBOT_YT

TY_FOR_WATCHING

EXP_5B

RESET_5B

UPD16

3BVISITS

2BILLION

UPD15

THIRDSEA

1MLIKES_RESET

UPD14

1BILLION

ShutDownFix2

XmasExp

XmasReset

Update11

PointsReset

Update10

Control

How to redeem codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple – just follow these steps:

Launch Blox Fruits in Roblox Choose a side Click the gift symbol on the left-hand side of the screen Paste or type in your selected Blox Fruits code Hit enter Enjoy your rewards!

