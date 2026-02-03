If you're looking to become a top Jujutsu Sorcerer like those in Jujutsu Kaisen, then you're going to need some of our Sorcerer Ascent codes to help you out.

These codes deliver the Soul Points you'll need to keep progressing, helping you build an unstoppable character.

Sorcerer Ascent codes: Full list of codes for February 2026

Here is the full list of currently available codes for Sorcerer Ascent:

Active codes

5KLikes – 1,500x Soul Points (NEW)

1,500x Soul Points (NEW) FirstShutdown – 1,500x Soul Points

1,500x Soul Points SorryForBugs – 1,500x Soul Points

1,500x Soul Points RELEASE!!! – 1,500x Soul Points

Expired

As Sorcerer Ascent is still quite a new game, there are currently no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem codes in Sorcerer Ascent explained

Before you're even able to attempt to redeem codes in Sorcerer Ascent, you're going to have to complete the tutorial and then reach a minimum of Level 15.

Once you hit Level 15, redeeming codes in the game is simple, and only requires you to follow these quick steps:

Boot up Sorcerer Ascent in the Roblox Launcher Hit the 'Abilities' option from the main menu Type or paste your code of choice into the text box on screen Hit the Enter key to redeem the code Enjoy your rewards!

