With Jujutsu Kaisen being so popular, it's no surprise to see games like Kaizen popping up on Roblox – and with plenty of codes to go with it.

Whether it's Spins, 2x EXP, Yen and more, these Kaizen codes will give you the boost you need to become a master jujutsu sorcerer.

And for a bit of creativity, why not throw some image IDs and music IDs into your games too?

But if it's Kaizen codes you want, then you can scroll down to find the full list of available codes that you can redeem in February 2026.

Kaizen codes: Full list of codes for February 2026

Here is a full list of available codes for Kaizen:

Active codes

  • 14kCCU! – 15x Lucky Clan Spins
  • 10kCCU! 15x Lucky Clan Spins
  • LuckyDelay – 10x Lucky Clan Spins
  • BindingVow – 5x Binding Vow Spins, 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x Raid Drop Chance
  • Maki – 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x Raid Drop Chance
  • LOVEYALL – 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP
  • RaidDrop – 30 mins 2x Raid Drop Chance
  • Weekend! 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • LuckySpin! 4x Clan Spins
  • Mahito! 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • BUGFIX! 10k Yen, 15 mins 2x EXP, 1x Stat Reset Token
  • 4kCCU! 6x Lucky Clan Spins, 8x Clan Spins
  • PVP! 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 15x Clan Spins, 1x Stat Purity Token
  • PvPRanked! 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • Lucky! 3x Lucky Spins
  • BestCommunity – 30 mins 2x Chest Drop Rate, 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP
  • Shutdown! 20x Spins
  • FARMINGTIME – 15x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 30 mins 2x Chest Drop Rate
  • BlackFlash! 25x Spins, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • Soon! 25x Spins, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • Newyear! 25x Spins, 6k Yen, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • MiniUpdate! 25x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • HappyChristmas – 25x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • GIFT! 10x Clan Spins
  • Sukuna! 15x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 10k Yen, 1x Brace Knuckles, 1x Stat Purity Token
  • HappyXMAS – 1x Furr Coat, 15x Clan Spins, 5k Yen, 1x Stat Purity Token, 15 mins 2x Drop Chance
  • 100k! 10x Clan Spins, 1x Stat Purity Token, 30 mins 2x EXP, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • 2kCCU! 10x Clan Spins, 1x Stat Purity Token, 30 mins 2x EXP, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • 15kLikes! 20x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • Thankyou! 10x Clan Spins, 30 mins 2x EXP
  • Gojo! 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • SORRYBUGS – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • CURSEDFINGER1 – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • SCYTHEUPDATE – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • sorry4delay – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • rotupdate – 30 mins Core Drop Chance, 10k Yen, 3x Eso Cores
  • SCYTHEUPDATE – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP
  • 10klikes – 1x Stat Point Reset Token, 10 mins 2x EXP
  • QUICKFIX01 – 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 10 mins 2x EXP
  • PEAKFROST – 30 mins 2x Drop Chance, 3x Clan Spins
  • 5KLIKES – 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 3x Stat Reset Tokens
  • RELEASEPATCH – 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 2x Stat Reset Tokens, 3x Clan Spins
  • 1500LIKES – 6x Clan Spins
  • FIRSTHOUR –15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 10 mins 2x EXP
  • BETA – 500 Yen
  • RELEASE! 1k Yen, 10 mins 2x Mastery EXP

Expired codes

  • INVERTED_SPEAR_UPDT
  • DOUBLE_MODULE
  • SPEAR_DELAY_CODE
  • CHECK_GAME_SHOP
  • FOURSPINS
  • SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMSE_2
  • BACKFLASH_DELAY_WHOOPS
  • CHRISTMAS2023
  • BUG_FIX
  • THANKS_FOR_14_MIL
  • TOJI_SOON
  • MORE_UPDATES_SOON
  • PVP_SOON!
  • 20KLIKES!
  • 6KPLAYERS!
  • ALPHA!
  • 5_FREE_SPINS

How to redeem codes in Kaizen

Redeeming codes in Kaizen is simple – all you need to do is follow these easy steps:

  1. Boot up Kaizen in the Roblox Launcher
  2. Select the Gear icon in the top left corner to open the settings menu
  3. Enter your code of choice into the text box on screen
  4. Hit the tick button to redeem your code
  5. Enjoy your rewards!
