With Jujutsu Kaisen being so popular, it's no surprise to see games like Kaizen popping up on Roblox – and with plenty of codes to go with it.

Whether it's Spins, 2x EXP, Yen and more, these Kaizen codes will give you the boost you need to become a master jujutsu sorcerer.

But if it's Kaizen codes you want, then you can scroll down to find the full list of available codes that you can redeem in February 2026.

Kaizen codes: Full list of codes for February 2026

Here is a full list of available codes for Kaizen:

Active codes

14kCCU! – 15x Lucky Clan Spins

10kCCU! – 15x Lucky Clan Spins

LuckyDelay – 10x Lucky Clan Spins

BindingVow – 5x Binding Vow Spins, 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x Raid Drop Chance

Maki – 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x Raid Drop Chance

LOVEYALL – 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP

RaidDrop – 30 mins 2x Raid Drop Chance

Weekend! – 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP

LuckySpin! – 4x Clan Spins

Mahito! – 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP

BUGFIX! – 10k Yen, 15 mins 2x EXP, 1x Stat Reset Token

4kCCU! – 6x Lucky Clan Spins, 8x Clan Spins

PVP! – 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 15x Clan Spins, 1x Stat Purity Token

PvPRanked! – 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP

Lucky! – 3x Lucky Spins

BestCommunity – 30 mins 2x Chest Drop Rate, 15x Clan Spins, 15 mins 2x EXP

Shutdown! – 20x Spins

FARMINGTIME – 15x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 30 mins 2x Chest Drop Rate

BlackFlash! – 25x Spins, 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP

Soon! – 25x Spins, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

Newyear! – 25x Spins, 6k Yen, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP

MiniUpdate! – 25x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP

HappyChristmas – 25x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP

GIFT! – 10x Clan Spins

Sukuna! – 15x Spins, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 10k Yen, 1x Brace Knuckles, 1x Stat Purity Token

HappyXMAS – 1x Furr Coat, 15x Clan Spins, 5k Yen, 1x Stat Purity Token, 15 mins 2x Drop Chance

100k! – 10x Clan Spins, 1x Stat Purity Token, 30 mins 2x EXP, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP

2kCCU! – 10x Clan Spins, 1x Stat Purity Token, 30 mins 2x EXP, 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP

15kLikes! – 20x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

Thankyou! – 10x Clan Spins, 30 mins 2x EXP

Gojo! – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

SORRYBUGS – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

CURSEDFINGER1 – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

SCYTHEUPDATE – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

sorry4delay – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

rotupdate – 30 mins Core Drop Chance, 10k Yen, 3x Eso Cores

SCYTHEUPDATE – 25x Clan Spins, 3x Cursed Energy Color Tokens, 60 mins 2x Mastery EXP

10klikes – 1x Stat Point Reset Token, 10 mins 2x EXP

QUICKFIX01 – 30 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 10 mins 2x EXP

PEAKFROST – 30 mins 2x Drop Chance, 3x Clan Spins

5KLIKES – 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 3x Stat Reset Tokens

RELEASEPATCH – 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 2x Stat Reset Tokens, 3x Clan Spins

1500LIKES – 6x Clan Spins

FIRSTHOUR – 15 mins 2x Mastery EXP, 10 mins 2x EXP

BETA – 500 Yen

RELEASE! – 1k Yen, 10 mins 2x Mastery EXP

Expired codes

INVERTED_SPEAR_UPDT

DOUBLE_MODULE

SPEAR_DELAY_CODE

CHECK_GAME_SHOP

FOURSPINS

SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMSE_2

BACKFLASH_DELAY_WHOOPS

CHRISTMAS2023

BUG_FIX

THANKS_FOR_14_MIL

TOJI_SOON

MORE_UPDATES_SOON

PVP_SOON!

20KLIKES!

6KPLAYERS!

ALPHA!

5_FREE_SPINS

How to redeem codes in Kaizen

Redeeming codes in Kaizen is simple – all you need to do is follow these easy steps:

Boot up Kaizen in the Roblox Launcher Select the Gear icon in the top left corner to open the settings menu Enter your code of choice into the text box on screen Hit the tick button to redeem your code Enjoy your rewards!

