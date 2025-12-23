❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Jujutsu Zero codes: Full list for December 2025 and how to redeem
Throughout heaven and earth, these are the honoured codes.
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Tuesday, 23 December 2025 at 1:19 pm
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad