If you want to become a top Jujutsu Sorcerer in Roblox, then you'll need some Jujutsu Zero codes to help you out.

These codes offer Clan Rolls, Lumens, Charms and more that you can use to unlock stronger abilities to take out the opposition.

But if you're in the market for Jujutsu Zero codes, then we've got a full list of active codes for you to redeem in December 2025.

Jujutsu Zero codes: Full list of codes for December 2025

Here is the full list of available codes for Jujutsu Zero in December 2025:

Active codes

BETAout – 200x Clan Rolls and 3,500x Lumens

200x Clan Rolls and 3,500x Lumens CHARM – 1x Basic Charm

1x Basic Charm smallfixPATCH – 1,500x Lumens, 3x XP Vows and 15x Clan Rolls

Expired codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes for Jujutsu Zero

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Zero

It's a simple matter to redeem your codes in Jujutsu Zero, and all you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Jujutsu Zero in the Roblox client Hit the 'Codes' button on the main menu Type or paste your code of choice into the text box on screen Hit 'Redeem' Enjoy your rewards!

