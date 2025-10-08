Weak Legacy 2 codes: Full list of codes for October 2025
If you're after more Weak Legacy 2 codes for the hit Roblox game, we've got the full list.
Another big Demon Slayer game has hit Roblox, and our Weak Legacy 2 codes will give you the rewards to come out on top.
Like Mugen, this is a game that requires plenty of grinding to level up, but you can get a big boost using our codes to get Spins and Resets.
But for Weak Legacy 2 codes, you can scroll down for the full list of codes for October 2025.
Here is the full list of available codes for Weak Legacy 2:
Active codes
- 25SPINSINSECTUPD – 50x Spins (NEW)
- INSERCTUPDERESETRACE – Breathing Reset (NEW)
- INSECTUPDRESETBREATHINGORART – Breathing Reset (NEW)
- 25SPINS85KLIKES – 50x Spins (NEW)
Expired codes
- 75SPINSSORRYFORBUGS
- MOONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART
- 25SPINS50KLIKES
- UPDATE2RESETRACE
- 40KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART
- 5KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART
- UPD5ERESETRACE
- 40KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART
- 1MVISITS50SPINS
- 1KLIKES25AURASPINS
- 50SPINSHALLOWEENEVENT
How to redeem codes in Weak Legacy 2
Redeeming your codes in Weak Legacy 2 is really simple, and only requires you to follow these quick steps:
- Launch Weak Legacy 2 in the Roblox client
- Hit the 'M' key, or click the 'MENU' button on screen to open the codes menu
- Paste or type your desired code into the 'ENTER YOUR CODE' box
- Hit 'Redeem'
- Enjoy your rewards!
Where to get new Weak Legacy 2 codes
We're always checking for new codes, so we would say that your best place to get new codes is here, but if you really cannot wait, there are a couple of other options.
The official Weak Games Corp. Discord server is sometimes the first place to get new codes announced, so make sure you've joined it.
Scroll down to the Weak Legacy 2 section, and enter the 'codes' channel to see if any new ones have been added.
