But for Weak Legacy 2 codes, you can scroll down for the full list of codes for October 2025.

Weak Legacy 2 codes: Full list of codes for October 2025

Here is the full list of available codes for Weak Legacy 2:

Active codes

25SPINSINSECTUPD – 50x Spins (NEW)

50x Spins (NEW) INSERCTUPDERESETRACE – Breathing Reset (NEW)

Breathing Reset (NEW) INSECTUPDRESETBREATHINGORART – Breathing Reset (NEW)

Breathing Reset (NEW) 25SPINS85KLIKES – 50x Spins (NEW)

Expired codes

75SPINSSORRYFORBUGS

MOONUPDATERESETBREATHINGORART

25SPINS50KLIKES

UPDATE2RESETRACE

40KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART

5KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART

UPD5ERESETRACE

40KLIKESRESETBREATHINGORART

1MVISITS50SPINS

1KLIKES25AURASPINS

50SPINSHALLOWEENEVENT

How to redeem codes in Weak Legacy 2

Redeeming your codes in Weak Legacy 2 is really simple, and only requires you to follow these quick steps:

Launch Weak Legacy 2 in the Roblox client Hit the 'M' key, or click the 'MENU' button on screen to open the codes menu Paste or type your desired code into the 'ENTER YOUR CODE' box Hit 'Redeem' Enjoy your rewards!

Where to get new Weak Legacy 2 codes

We're always checking for new codes, so we would say that your best place to get new codes is here, but if you really cannot wait, there are a couple of other options.

The official Weak Games Corp. Discord server is sometimes the first place to get new codes announced, so make sure you've joined it.

Scroll down to the Weak Legacy 2 section, and enter the 'codes' channel to see if any new ones have been added.

