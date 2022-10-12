The series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who trains to become a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister is herself turned into a demon.

Anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken the world by storm, with two seasons of TV which have been beloved by fans of the manga series and newcomers alike, as well as a film which became the highest grossing anime film of all-time .

With a third season which will adapt the Swordsmith Village arc now on the way, it's the perfect time to catch up on all of the action so far? But in what order do the different seasons and the film take place, and where can fans in the UK watch them all?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise in order.

How to watch the Demon Slayer franchise in order

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. FUNIMATION

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series has so far spawned two season of anime and one spin-off film in the same continuity. The second season of the series is also split into two separate arcs, with the first arc being a recompilation of the film. The second arc is then an entirely new batch of episodes, entitled the Entertainment District Arc.

The watch order is fairly simple, as each new instalment in the franchise takes place one after the other, in a chronological order following the order in which they were released. Fans can just make a choice as to whether they want to watch the movie or if they want to watch that arc split up into episodes as the first arc of season 2.

This means you should watch the seasons and the film as follows:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train OR Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 - Mugen Train Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 - Entertainment District Arc

Where are the Demon Slayer series and movie available in the UK?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. FUNIMATION

The Demon Slayer franchise is available in full on anime specific streaming service Funimation, including both seasons in full and the movie. Meanwhile a selection of episodes are also available on Crunchyroll.

Netflix is also home to Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba season 1, so if you're looking to dip a toe into the series before signing up for a new streaming service, that may be the best port of call for some viewers.

Demon Slayer season 1 is available on Netflix now, with the movie and season 2 available on Funmation and Crunchyroll. Visit our Fantasy hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

