Will there be a Demon Slayer season 5?

With fans expecting the Hashira Training arc to only last 7 or 8 episodes, questions around season 5 of the hit show were inevitable.

So what do we know so far?

There has been no official news on season 5 yet, but we imagine there will be an announcement soon after season 4 wraps up.

If an announcement does come around then, we imagine it will air sometime in 2025, but as always, we will update this when we have more information.

How many episodes could there be in a potential Demon Slayer season 5?

As we mentioned before, the Infinity Castle arc is the longest story Demon Slayer tells and we imagine it's a tale they'd like to tell in one season.

We imagine it will be around 20 episodes long if they don't split it up. We will update with any official news as it's released.

What could be the plot of a potential Demon Slayer season 5?

If the anime continues to follow the manga faithfully as it has been, then the season will cover one of Demon Slayer's final arcs and will follow the Demon Slayer Corps as they head to Muzan's Infinity Castle.

Who could return for a potential Demon Slayer season 5?

As the fifth season has yet to be officially announced we aren't sure who will be returning, but we imagine the following will be back:

Tanjiro Kamado – Natsuki Hanae / Zach Aguilar

Nezuko Kamado – Akari Kito / Abby Trott

Zenitsu Agatsuma – Hiro Shimono / Aleks Le

Inosuke Hashibira – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka / Bryce Papenbrook

Giyu Tomioka – Takahiro Sakurai / Johnny Yong Bosch

Tengen Uzui – Katsuyuki Konishi / Ray Chase

Shinobu Kocho – Saori Hayami / Erika Harlacher

Mitsuri Kanroji – Kana Hanazawa / Kira Buckland

Is there a trailer for a potential Demon Slayer season 5?

As there is no official announcement, there is no trailer yet. We will update if any footage becomes available.

